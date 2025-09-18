Car-Free Day and Independence Day: Traffic Restrictions in Central Sofia on September 22nd

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 14:26
Bulgaria: Car-Free Day and Independence Day: Traffic Restrictions in Central Sofia on September 22nd Photo: Stella Ivanova

On September 22, Bulgaria will mark its Independence Day and Sofia will mark European Mobility Week 2025 and the initiative “Car-Free Day, during which traffic in parts of the city center will be restricted, the municipality announced.

From 03:00 until 20:00, parking and vehicle stay will not be permitted on Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd., specifically in the stretch between Sveta Nedelya Square and Hristo Botev Blvd.

In addition, from 08:00 until 20:00, access for cars will be limited within a large central zone. The area is bordered by: Todor Alexandrov Blvd. between Hristo Botev Blvd. and Kn. Maria Luiza Blvd.; Dondukov Blvd. between Kn. Maria Luiza Blvd. and Malko Tarnovo St.; Moskovska St.; 11-ti Avgust St. between Moskovska St. and St. Alexander Nevski Sq.; Oborishte St. between 11-ti Avgust St. and Vasil Levski Blvd.; Vasil Levski Blvd. between Oborishte St. and Gen. Parensov St.; Gen. Parensov St. between Tsar Shishman St. and Vasil Levski Blvd.; Tsar Shishman St. between Gen. Parensov St. and Khan Krum St.; Khan Krum St. between Tsar Shishman St. and William Gladstone St.; William Gladstone St. between Angel Kanchev St. and Tsar Shishman St.; Angel Kanchev St. between William Gladstone St. and Ivan Denkoglu St.; Ivan Denkoglu St. between Angel Kanchev St. and Tsar Asen St.; Tsar Asen St. between Ivan Denkoglu St. and Alabin St.; Alabin St. between Tsar Asen St. and Lavele St.; Lavele St. between Alabin St. and Positano St.; Positano St. between Lavele St. and Hristo Botev Blvd.; and Hristo Botev Blvd. between Positano St. and Todor Alexandrov Blvd.

Exceptions will apply for residents of the area, vehicles serving weddings, baptisms or other ceremonial events, cars involved in activities coordinated with the Sofia Municipality, as well as public transport vehicles and traffic on border streets.

As part of the day’s program, a cycling procession will set off at 11:00 a.m. The route begins on Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. (between Hristo Botev Blvd. and Sveta Nedelya Sq.), continues along Vitosha Blvd., turns right onto Todor Alexandrov Blvd., then follows Dondukov Blvd., Vasil Levski Blvd., left onto Yanko Sakazov Blvd., right onto Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. to Orlov Most Sq., then along Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Vasil Levski Blvd., Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd., right onto Hristo Botev Blvd., and concludes on Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. at the starting point.

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs will provide security, as well as traffic posts to regulate movement throughout the day.

Tags: parking, sofia, Day

