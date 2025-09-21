Sofia Metro Hits Record 127 Million Passengers as Expansion Continues

Society | September 21, 2025, Sunday // 08:06
Bulgaria: Sofia Metro Hits Record 127 Million Passengers as Expansion Continues Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Sofia Metro reached a new milestone in 2024, transporting a record 127.2 million passengers. This marks a substantial increase of 33 million compared to 2023, when 94 million people used the service. Metropolitan EAD shared the data as part of Sofia’s city celebrations, while the National Statistical Institute also released graphics on its Facebook page, though their figures slightly differ from those of Metropolitan EAD.

Currently, the metro network spans 52 kilometers and serves 47 stations. Expansion work is ongoing on three major projects, which will add 10 new stations:

  • Line 3 via Slatina: Six kilometers with six stations, expected to attract around 75,000 additional passengers. Construction is 35% complete.

  • Vladimir Vazov Blvd. Detour: Three kilometers with three stations, projected to add over 50,000 passengers, now 85% complete.

  • Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. station: Part of a future intermodal hub, expected to serve 12,000 new passengers, with 30% of work completed.

By the end of 2027, the Sofia Metro network will reach 61 kilometers in length with 57 stations. Metropolitan projects that underground transport will account for over 45% of urban mobility, serving more than 650,000 passengers daily.

The metro system currently employs 2,000 staff, including 391 train drivers, and operates 82 trains. The Obelya depot manages 52 four-car trains across lines 1, 2, and 4, while the Zemlyanye depot operates 30 three-car trains on Line 3.

Modernization of the fleet is underway. By mid-2026, eight new four-car trains from Skoda will replace the oldest Russian models. Additionally, eight new Siemens trains have been ordered for Line 3. The first Skoda train has successfully passed acceptance tests in Pilsen, Czech Republic. Each train measures 79.1 meters, weighs 116,300 kg, and can reach a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The interior features a single-space layout with a 762-passenger capacity, designated areas for people with disabilities, strollers, and bicycles, as well as air conditioning and a video surveillance system.

