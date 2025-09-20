Southern Black Sea Coast Sees 15–20% Rise in Tourists This Summer, Bulgarians Lead the Way

This summer, the Southern Black Sea Coast of Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in tourism, with resorts reporting between 15% and 20% more visitors compared to last year. Industry experts have described the season as highly successful, noting a notable increase in domestic tourists choosing seaside vacations south of Burgas. Lower prices at the season’s end have also encouraged Bulgarians to extend their trips into September.

Tanya Popova highlighted the positive mood among visitors, saying that the joy of the season is not dictated by the weather but by the company and overall experience at the coast. Hoteliers have also observed a doubling of vacationers, pointing to the growing awareness among Bulgarian tourists of the clean waters and wide range of activities available along the coast. Attractions such as boat trips, Maslen Nos (point), renowned for its pristine waters, jeep safaris, and visits to historical sites like Begliktash are drawing increasing numbers of visitors, according to Primorsko hotelier Nikolay Nikolov.

Vladimir Marinov from the Burgas Regional Tourist Chamber emphasized that this was one of the strongest seasons in recent years. While traditionally the Southern Black Sea attracts tourists from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia, over half of the visitors this year were Bulgarians, particularly around Primorsko and further south. Long-time tourist Martin Duhon from the Czech Republic shared that he has been returning to Primorsko for over 25 years and plans to come back next year, praising the resort for remaining close to his heart despite exploring other Bulgarian destinations.

Sozopol also saw strong visitor numbers, with guest houses fully booked throughout the season. Dimitrinka Arabadzhieva, a local guest house owner, noted that many tourists are drawn by the Old Town architecture and sights, with families returning annually, calling the town “a wonderful corner of the earth.” Sunny Beach reported growth in the German market and increasing interest from the UK, where Nessebar has entered the top five preferred destinations. Denitsa Baharova, manager of hotels in Sunny Beach, added that preparations for the 2026 season are already underway, with some UK markets offering bookings since May and inquiries already being made for 2027.