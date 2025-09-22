Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Air Travel

Business » TOURISM | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Air Travel Photo: Stella Ivanova

In 2023, Bulgaria ranked second in the European Union in terms of air passenger kilometers, with a share of 29.0% of total transport services. Croatia led the ranking with 43.5%, while Cyprus followed in third place with 27.4%, according to Eurostat data.

Across the EU, cars remained the dominant mode of passenger transport, accounting for 70.6% of all passenger kilometers, though this represented a decline of 1.8 percentage points compared to 2022. Air transport came next, representing 14.7% of total passenger kilometers, marking an increase of 1.6 percentage points. Buses, coaches, and trolleybuses followed with a 7.2% share, slightly down by 0.2 points. Rail transport accounted for 7.1% of passenger kilometers, up 0.3 points, while maritime transport remained stable at 0.4%.

Looking at individual countries, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Finland recorded the highest reliance on road transport, with 85.7%, 77.1%, and 76.4% of total passenger kilometers, respectively. Malta led in bus, coach, and trolleybus travel at 15.8%, closely followed by Ireland at 15.4% and Estonia at 12.0%. Rail transport played a more significant role in the Netherlands (10.9%), Austria (10.5%), and France (9.1%). Maritime passenger transport was most notable in Croatia (2.4%), followed by Estonia (2.3%) and Finland (2.1%).

This data illustrates the continued importance of air travel in Bulgaria compared to other EU countries, as well as the broader distribution of passenger transport modes across Europe.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, air, travel

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Tops the Balkans in Global Innovation Index, Ranks 37th Worldwide

Bulgaria has climbed one spot to 37th place among 139 economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index, solidifying its position as the most innovative country in the Balkans

Business | September 22, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Independence Day in Bulgaria: Honoring a Historic Milestone

Bulgaria marks its Independence Day on September 22, commemorating the day in 1908 when the country formally declared its independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2025, Monday // 08:00

Southern Black Sea Coast Sees 15–20% Rise in Tourists This Summer, Bulgarians Lead the Way

This summer, the Southern Black Sea Coast of Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in tourism, with resorts reporting between 15% and 20% more visitors compared to last year

Business » Tourism | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:25

Panel Apartments in Bulgaria See Rising Prices Amid Strong Demand

In Bulgaria, (soviet-style) panel apartments (panelkas) continue to see rising prices as demand remains strong, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:20

From Sunflower Oil to the Euro: How Low Price Awareness Could Fuel Inflation in Bulgaria

It has been over three and a half years since the so-called “Battle of Kaufland,” better remembered by Bulgarians as the “Battle for Sunflower Oil”

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Over 40,000 Bulgarians to Celebrate Independence Day Abroad Amid End-of-Season Deals

Over 300,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, both domestically and abroad

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2025, Friday // 10:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Southern Black Sea Coast Sees 15–20% Rise in Tourists This Summer, Bulgarians Lead the Way

This summer, the Southern Black Sea Coast of Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in tourism, with resorts reporting between 15% and 20% more visitors compared to last year

Business » Tourism | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:25

Over 40,000 Bulgarians to Celebrate Independence Day Abroad Amid End-of-Season Deals

Over 300,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, both domestically and abroad

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2025, Friday // 10:40

Direct Chisinau-Varna Flight Brings Tourist Boom and Stronger Regional Links

KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Varna-Milan Flights Resume with Surprise “Pink Tickets” for Lucky Passengers

Wizz Air has officially resumed direct flights from Varna to Milan Bergamo, celebrating the relaunch alongside the airline’s eighth anniversary at its Varna base

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Sofia and Bucharest to Be Linked by New Daily Flights Starting October

A new direct air connection between Sofia and Bucharest will be launched on October 1, 2025

Business » Tourism | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 16:42

Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This November

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region

Business » Tourism | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 10:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria