Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Air Travel

Bulgaria Tops the Balkans in Global Innovation Index, Ranks 37th Worldwide
Bulgaria has climbed one spot to 37th place among 139 economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index, solidifying its position as the most innovative country in the Balkans
In 2023, Bulgaria ranked second in the European Union in terms of air passenger kilometers, with a share of 29.0% of total transport services. Croatia led the ranking with 43.5%, while Cyprus followed in third place with 27.4%, according to Eurostat data.
Across the EU, cars remained the dominant mode of passenger transport, accounting for 70.6% of all passenger kilometers, though this represented a decline of 1.8 percentage points compared to 2022. Air transport came next, representing 14.7% of total passenger kilometers, marking an increase of 1.6 percentage points. Buses, coaches, and trolleybuses followed with a 7.2% share, slightly down by 0.2 points. Rail transport accounted for 7.1% of passenger kilometers, up 0.3 points, while maritime transport remained stable at 0.4%.
Looking at individual countries, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Finland recorded the highest reliance on road transport, with 85.7%, 77.1%, and 76.4% of total passenger kilometers, respectively. Malta led in bus, coach, and trolleybus travel at 15.8%, closely followed by Ireland at 15.4% and Estonia at 12.0%. Rail transport played a more significant role in the Netherlands (10.9%), Austria (10.5%), and France (9.1%). Maritime passenger transport was most notable in Croatia (2.4%), followed by Estonia (2.3%) and Finland (2.1%).
This data illustrates the continued importance of air travel in Bulgaria compared to other EU countries, as well as the broader distribution of passenger transport modes across Europe.
This summer, the Southern Black Sea Coast of Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in tourism, with resorts reporting between 15% and 20% more visitors compared to last year
Over 300,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, both domestically and abroad
KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna
Wizz Air has officially resumed direct flights from Varna to Milan Bergamo, celebrating the relaunch alongside the airline’s eighth anniversary at its Varna base
A new direct air connection between Sofia and Bucharest will be launched on October 1, 2025
Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink