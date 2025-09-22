Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on September 19, Cooler Winds in the Mountains

Friday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria. In the plains, skies will be clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds from the north-northwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, with Sofia seeing a high of 24°C.

Along the coast, sunny weather will prevail, with light to moderate east-northeasterly winds. Temperatures will be milder, ranging from 23°C to 25°C. Sea temperatures will remain comfortable at 23°C to 24°C, ideal for a late-season swim.

In the mountains, the sun will shine through, though moderate to strong northerly winds are expected at higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach around 19°C at 1,200 meters and drop to 12°C at 2,000 meters, making it cooler and breezier compared to the lowlands.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology