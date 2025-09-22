Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on September 19, Cooler Winds in the Mountains

Bulgaria Tops the Balkans in Global Innovation Index, Ranks 37th Worldwide
Bulgaria has climbed one spot to 37th place among 139 economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index, solidifying its position as the most innovative country in the Balkans
Friday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria. In the plains, skies will be clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds from the north-northwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, with Sofia seeing a high of 24°C.
Along the coast, sunny weather will prevail, with light to moderate east-northeasterly winds. Temperatures will be milder, ranging from 23°C to 25°C. Sea temperatures will remain comfortable at 23°C to 24°C, ideal for a late-season swim.
In the mountains, the sun will shine through, though moderate to strong northerly winds are expected at higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach around 19°C at 1,200 meters and drop to 12°C at 2,000 meters, making it cooler and breezier compared to the lowlands.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
On the last working day of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, around 7°C in Sofia.
Seven districts in Sofia will face a water supply interruption today, with the suspension scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
On September 18, Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover, which is expected to decrease over much of the country, giving way to mostly sunny conditions
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the ongoing water shortages in several regions of Bulgaria stem from a combination of climatic challenges and inadequate water resource management
On Tuesday, September 17, the weather in Bulgaria will be marked by considerable cloudiness, with rain showers spreading gradually from the northwest towards the southeast
Lovech is the latest Bulgarian city to face water restrictions as the effects of prolonged drought continue to strain local supply sources
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink