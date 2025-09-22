Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on September 19, Cooler Winds in the Mountains

September 18, 2025, Thursday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on September 19, Cooler Winds in the Mountains Photo: Stella Ivanova

Friday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria. In the plains, skies will be clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds from the north-northwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, with Sofia seeing a high of 24°C.

Along the coast, sunny weather will prevail, with light to moderate east-northeasterly winds. Temperatures will be milder, ranging from 23°C to 25°C. Sea temperatures will remain comfortable at 23°C to 24°C, ideal for a late-season swim.

In the mountains, the sun will shine through, though moderate to strong northerly winds are expected at higher altitudes. Temperatures will reach around 19°C at 1,200 meters and drop to 12°C at 2,000 meters, making it cooler and breezier compared to the lowlands.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

