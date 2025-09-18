Dialogue, Not Force, Key to Conflict Resolution, Says Rwanda Defense Spokesperson

It is important to resolve conflicts through political dialogue instead of using force, said Rwanda Defense Force spokesperson Ronald Rwivanga on Wednesday at the sidelines of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.



Themed "Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development", the forum, China's top security and defense annual forum, kicked off at the Beijing International Convention Center in Beijing on Wednesday and is dedicated to discussing global security issues.



In an interview with the China Media Group, Rwivanga said that the forum has played an important role in building mutual trust in regional security.



"It's important for people to look for solutions through political dialogue instead of using force, because many times force does not bring good results. It only leads to spirals into more conflicts. So, dialogue is very important," he said.



China has been cooperating with African countries in a wide range of fields, including the international peacekeeping missions, and that has laid a solid foundation for developing a good long-term relation Africa and China, said Rwivanga.



"China has also been very instrumental in improving the social economic development of many African countries. China has done a lot in the field of security cooperation. China has participated in training and is also participating in peacekeeping missions, providing technologies to developing countries in order to improve their security," he said.



He said that regarding peacekeeping missions, Rwanda will strengthen cooperation with China in building military capacity.



"Our primary focus as Rwanda is to ensure that wherever we deploy in peacekeeping missions, we can protect civilians effectively. China has those technologies. So our country can work with China in building capacity in modern technologies which will help to secure our conflict areas," he said.



Approximately 1,800 military delegates, researchers, and official representatives from over 100 countries, regions, and international organizations have been accredited to attend the forum, demonstrating broad representation and balanced participation. The event will last through Friday.

Source: CCTV+