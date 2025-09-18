Water in Pleven Declared Safe for Drinking and Household Use

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 14:30
Bulgaria: Water in Pleven Declared Safe for Drinking and Household Use @Pixabay

The tap water in Pleven is now confirmed safe for drinking and other household uses, according to an announcement by "Water Supply and Sewerage" (ViK) company in the city.

This follows the recently introduced water supply regime, under which the company’s accredited laboratory conducts regular monitoring of the water from the city’s network. The testing program is designed and coordinated in collaboration with the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Weekly water samples are collected from all areas of Pleven at monitoring points approved by the RHI. These samples are analyzed for key physicochemical properties, organoleptic qualities such as taste and odor, and microbiological safety.

The results so far indicate that the water supplied through Pleven’s network meets the requirements of Regulation No. 9/2021 regarding water quality, confirming that it is suitable for both drinking and domestic purposes. ViK-Pleven has pledged to continue frequent monitoring of the drinking water and will publish updates on the company’s website.

