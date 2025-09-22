Over 40,000 Bulgarians to Celebrate Independence Day Abroad Amid End-of-Season Deals

Over 300,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, both domestically and abroad, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, who spoke to Telegraph. Many are likely to extend their holiday by taking advantage of the four remaining working days next week, with some planning to combine the September 22 holiday with a short vacation in neighboring Greece or Turkey. Draganov predicts that roughly 40,000 Bulgarians will travel outside the country during the long weekend, with Greece as the top destination, attracting about 20,000 visitors, followed by Turkey with over 10,000 travelers. The remaining travelers plan trips across Europe and other more exotic destinations.

Despite the international travel plans, most holidaymakers will remain within Bulgaria. Popular domestic destinations include seaside resorts, mountains, and SPA centers. Prices have already dropped significantly at the end of the season. For example, a five-star hotel stay per person, which usually costs at least 200 leva during peak season, can now be found for around 100 leva. One option in Golden Sands offers an all-inclusive overnight stay for just 70 leva, featuring an aqua park, indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi, and steam bath. In the Gabrovo Balkan region, a two-night stay with breakfast, lunch, and dinner between September 20 and 22 costs 169 leva per person. Mountain enthusiasts can find an ultra all-inclusive package in Bansko for 144 leva per person.

Trips abroad still have limited availability, though some options remain. A package to Prague, including three nights with breakfast and a flight, is available for 1,045 leva per person. Bus trips are also offered, including excursions to Istanbul or Edirne, priced between 140 and 260 leva per person, depending on the hotel. For those exploring Bosnia and Herzegovina, a three-night stay with breakfast and dinner, guided tours in Sarajevo and Visegrad, and medical insurance covering up to 5,000 euros is priced at 460 leva per person.

Travelers can also visit Vienna and Budapest by bus for just under 600 leva. Greece remains the most popular choice, with most travelers booking hotels or guest houses independently rather than through tour operators. For example, a day trip to Greek beaches with an overnight stay on Crete is available for 600 leva per person. Overall, the Independence Day holiday is drawing a mix of domestic and international travelers, with options catering to various budgets and preferences.