Bulgaria-Japan Drone Alliance: Dronamics and Kawasaki Aim to Redefine Civil Aviation Propulsion

Bulgarian drone manufacturer Dronamics has entered a strategic partnership with Japanese engine and vehicle producer Kawasaki Motors, marking a significant step in unmanned aviation technology. The collaboration centers on developing Kawasaki aero-piston engines for integration into Dronamics’ Black Swan cargo drone, a civilian UAV capable of transporting up to 350 kilograms over distances of 2,500 kilometers, according to a statement by Dronamics to BTA.

The partnership merges Kawasaki Motors’ extensive experience in engine innovation with Dronamics’ expertise in UAV design, production, and operations. The two companies will work together across the full project lifecycle, from research and development to integration, flight testing, and validation of the Black Swan platform, aiming to set new standards in aviation propulsion.

Konstantin Rangelov, co-founder and CTO of Dronamics, highlighted the significance of the partnership, noting that it positions the Black Swan as a focal point for Kawasaki’s renewed focus on aerospace propulsion. “This collaboration allows us not only to implement Kawasaki’s advanced aero-piston engines, but also to influence the future performance of aircraft. Kawasaki’s choice of our Black Swan platform underscores the technological leadership our team has built over the past decade,” Rangelov said.

The cooperation also strengthens Dronamics’ ties with Japanese industry, as the Black Swan’s carbon fibers are sourced from Japan. This opens possibilities for an all-Japanese version of the drone, potentially serving the Japanese market in civilian cargo transport as well as disaster relief, emergency supply missions, firefighting, and other civil protection operations.

Hiroshi Tomomori, Managing Director of Kawasaki Motors, described the partnership as a milestone in the company’s aerospace innovation efforts. “By combining our long-standing engine development expertise with Dronamics’ pioneering drone technology, we aim to deliver propulsion systems that redefine performance and sustainability in both unmanned and traditional civil aviation,” he said.

Kawasaki Motors, part of the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Group, is widely known for its motorcycles and aeronautical engineering heritage. The collaboration with Dronamics leverages the Bulgarian company’s experience in long-range, high-payload UAVs to accelerate Kawasaki’s next-generation propulsion systems, which are expected to have applications beyond drones.

Dronamics emphasized that the integration of advanced engine technology will enhance aircraft performance and sustainability while maintaining the Black Swan’s market-leading combination of payload capacity, range, speed, and cost efficiency. This partnership positions both companies to advance innovation in the rapidly evolving field of unmanned aviation.