U.S. and Bulgaria Join Forces to Stop Deadly Fentanyl Flow

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined forces with the Ministry of the Interior this week to improve the Bulgaria’s ability to detect – and ultimately dismantle – fentanyl and other synthetic opioid threats.

For two days, DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Jonathan Duffy trained chemists from the Ministry of the Interior and the National Customs Agency on quick, reliable, and safe fentanyl testing methods. Dr. Duffy also conducted a hands-on lab review with Bulgarian chemists, offering critical insights to help Bulgaria achieve ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation—an international gold standard that certifies lab testing accuracy.

Embassy Sofia Chargé d’Affaires H. Martin McDowell noted: “Fentanyl devastates communities in the United States and Bulgaria. We are proud to improve our Bulgarian partners’ ability to prevent dangerous narcotics from entering the country – or being shipped to other countries, including the United States.”

DEA Attaché to Bulgaria Scott Caporossi added: “Improving Bulgaria’s abilities in fentanyl testing is vital for interdicting this toxic substance before it can destroy lives. Cutting-edge testing techniques enable stronger prosecutions, greater understanding of Bulgaria’s place in the global narcotics supply chain, and the ability to identify the contraband’s origins. It is an absolutely critical tool for local law enforcement officials, helping them stay one step ahead of smugglers.”

Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov congratulated the organizers and participants of the two-day training program. He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to actively counter drug trafficking and distribution, stating: “The Ministry of the Interior is determined to be a reliable barrier against the spread of fentanyl throughout Europe.”

In the past year alone, DEA and Bulgarian law enforcement cooperation has led to significant increases in seizures of these dangerous drugs and resulted in successful joint investigations targeting traffickers. Together, our efforts are closing the door on fentanyl’s deadly spread.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia