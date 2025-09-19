Bulgarian Expats in Turkey Demand Stability: 'We Are Desperate for Action from Parties in Bulgaria'

Bulgarian expatriates in Turkey express growing frustration with the political situation in Bulgaria, emphasizing a desire for stability and effective governance, BNR reports. Hülya Alton from Istanbul noted that if Ahmed Dogan becomes the head of the new party he announced, he will likely maintain support among the Turkish-based diaspora, while Kenan Özgür from Izmir cautioned that it is too early to gauge the potential impact of Dogan’s project.

According to Özgür, understanding Bulgaria’s current political scene is increasingly difficult. “Only a very small fraction of people follow developments, such as the Constitutional Court’s recent decision or the fact that parliament now has nine political formations instead of eight. Across all of Turkey, perhaps only 1,500 people out of hundreds of thousands are aware of this,” he explained.

Özgür himself feels disillusioned with Bulgarian politics and the way parties treat emigrants. “I have voted in every election since 2007, but if this continues, I may no longer participate. We feel like a drop in the ocean. Many who voted are pensioners over 60 or 65, yet their pensions remain stagnant. Some have waited four to five years for TELK (the Territorial Expert Medical Commission is a medical body that establishes a person's lost work capacity by percentage due to illness or injury, and it also makes decisions regarding permanent disability and vocational rehabilitation) decisions to retire. Voting hasn’t changed anything, and people are losing hope. Politicians seem unable to agree on even basic state needs, leaving citizens trapped in a cycle of inaction,” he said.

Rafet Ulutürk, chairman of the Bulturk emigrant organization in Istanbul, criticized the behavior of Bulgarian political parties. “Everyone should be equal under the law, not just in theory. For 35 years, there has been talk that Bulgarians should return, particularly in areas with Turkish populations like Kardzhali, Razgrad, and Shumen, but little has been done. All citizens should work together for Bulgaria, not just for specific ethnic groups,” Ulutürk emphasized.

Hülya Alton, who has coordinated parliamentary elections in Istanbul for years, expressed concern over the lack of genuine ideological competition among parties. “When results are unfavorable, parties blame external factors rather than addressing internal problems. The election campaign hasn’t been a battle of ideas for a long time,” she said.

Özgür added that Bulgarian expatriates do not want another early election. “We are not hopeful for meaningful change. We want a stable, regular government because ongoing elections only generate unnecessary costs. Citizens deserve to live more calmly and securely. The political chaos over the last five to six years has prevented any real improvements for emigrants and residents alike. Voter turnout has been low and will likely drop further if early elections occur,” he noted.

Sevil Dostum from Bursa also highlighted fatigue over repeated elections. “People are tired and are waiting for a real party that can bring stability. Bulgarians are calling for an end to political uncertainty,” she said.

Alton expressed similar concerns about early elections and hopes they will be avoided. “Frequent elections are not beneficial for Bulgaria. Parties that consider themselves superior should not destabilize the country for personal ambitions. Despite the fragile majority, the current government has the potential to work towards stabilization and strategic goals, including eurozone entry,” she said. She also stressed the need to improve administrative procedures for Bulgarian emigrants in Turkey, particularly regarding citizenship applications.

Özgür pointed out that only two Bulgarian parties actively communicate with voters in Izmir: Delyan Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning and Dogan's APS (the original DPS). “Other parties seem uninterested in the diaspora vote. DPS is the only one engaging with citizens abroad,” he said, adding that no other party is likely to gain expatriate support.

Ulutürk advocated for the formation of new political parties and praised Ivelin Mihaylov for his contributions, particularly his work on a historical park. “Bulgaria needs leaders who demonstrate persistence and genuine capability. The corrupt political system has long silenced innovators. Change will only come when people unite and vote for meaningful alternatives,” he stated.

Sevil Dostum echoed the call for unity to foster development and stability in Bulgaria. “Everything must change, and all parties must work together. Time is short, and progress requires urgent collaboration,” she said.

Alton stressed the importance of stability in light of global and European developments. “There are still sensible politicians in Bulgaria who will not allow destabilization. The country needs stability for the benefit of its citizens, despite a fragile parliamentary majority,” she said.

Finally, Dostum underscored the need for strong bilateral relations. “Bulgarian and Turkish authorities should ensure smooth governance for Bulgarian Muslim emigrants in Turkey. Laws should be enforced fairly, and relations must remain peaceful and cooperative,” she said, emphasizing a vision of harmony and opportunity for citizens in both countries.

Source: BNR