Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Just Shook the World with a Nuclear-Ready Defence Pact

World | Author: ANI |September 18, 2025, Thursday // 12:07
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement," pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

The agreement was inked during a state visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to a joint statement issued following the visit, "building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement."

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," the joint statement further read.

Sharif also conveyed greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing sincere gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

In response, the Crown Prince extended his best wishes for Sharif's health and the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

The two leaders held an official session of talks at Al-Yamamah Palace, attended by delegations from both countries, where they reviewed the historic and strategic relations spanning nearly eight decades, rooted in shared interests between the two nations.

According to The Express Tribune, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Army Chief Asim Munir, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi also joined Sharif.

Responding to the agreement, India's Ministry of External Affairs said it would study the impact of the development on national security and regional stability.

"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration. We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains."

Source: ANI

