Bulgaria's Ministry of Health Eyes Mandatory Chickenpox Vaccination for Children to Cut Severe Cases and Risks

Society » HEALTH | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
The chickenpox vaccine is expected to significantly reduce hospitalizations, complications, and severe cases of the disease, Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, explained on BNT.

The Ministry of Health is planning to make the vaccine mandatory, although no dedicated funding has yet been allocated for this initiative. “We hope the necessary finances will be found. Chickenpox remains one of the most common infectious diseases today, with 25,000 to 30,000 officially registered cases per year. Despite its prevalence, it is also one of the more severe childhood infections,” Prof. Hristova said.

She noted that while children generally cope better due to a stronger immune response, adults who contract the disease often experience more severe symptoms, including purulent rashes, crusting, and potential skin defects. The virus remains dormant in the body, and in later years, weakened immunity can lead to shingles, characterized by painful nerve inflammation and blistering along the affected nerves.

The vaccine can protect a large number of children,” Prof. Hristova added. “Countries that have already introduced it, over half of Europe and the United States, report a marked reduction in hospitalizations, complications, and severe cases. For years, experts have been advocating for the vaccine to become mandatory so that all children can be reached.”

Under the current plan, the Ministry of Health will provide free vaccination only for children. The schedule includes a first dose for children aged 12 to 15 months and a second dose for those between four and six years. Older children and adults can also be vaccinated voluntarily, with recommended intervals of at least three months between doses for ages six to thirteen, and one month for older children and adults.

Prof. Hristova emphasized that making the vaccine widely available through state support is crucial to ensuring the protection of children and mitigating the long-term health risks associated with the virus.

