Protest at the Bulgarian Parliament Turns Tragic: Police Officer Dies During WCC-DB Blockade

September 18, 2025, Thursday
Members of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) escalated their protest on Thursday morning by using their cars to block entrances to the National Assembly’s parking lot. The move, announced on the party’s official Facebook page, was aimed at preventing the vehicles carrying GERB leader Boyko Borissov and DPS–New Beginning parliamentary head Delyan Peevski from entering the complex.

The action was organized in solidarity with Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who was arrested on July 8 on bribery charges, and Sofia Deputy Mayor Nikola Barbutov, who faces similar accusations dating back to late June. One of the cars placed at the entrance carried signs reading: “Today it’s Blago. Tomorrow it will be you” and “Nikola, we are with you.”

WCC co-chair Asen Vassilev explained that the party would not stop MPs from walking into the building but insisted that cars would not be allowed inside. “Our idea is simple - let MPs walk on foot and meet the people,” Vassilev said. He added that lawmakers from WCC-DB were stationed at each entrance, while police had cordoned off the surrounding streets.

Kiril Petkov, WCC-DB MP and former prime minister, denounced the charges against Kotsev and Barbutov as politically motivated. “In 2025, we cannot accept political prisoners,” he told reporters, stressing that four people had been kept in custody for two months without conviction, allowed just one hour of daylight, and subjected to poor conditions. He argued the protest was meant to highlight the privileges of Peevski and Borissov, who, he said, always used the most expensive cars and heavy security. “It’s not normal for MPs to take a few steps from their cars into Parliament when the sidewalk is free and available,” Petkov remarked, questioning why Peevski continued to receive protection from the National Service for Protection and such special treatment.

Heavy Security and Peevski’s Entry into Parliament

The morning saw extraordinary measures put in place to ensure Peevski could access the building. Dozens of police officers, white buses, and even an ambulance from Lozenets Hospital were deployed around the Parliament area. Videos released by WCC-DB showed Kiril Petkov’s father, Petko Petkov, clashing with police as officers tried to clear the way for Peevski’s convoy.

Despite the heightened security, Peevski initially struggled to enter. It was only shortly before 9 a.m. that he managed to pass through the official entrance, surrounded by his bodyguards and fellow MPs.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary session faced delays as a quorum was barely achieved. Deputies from DPS-New Beginning were absent at the start, while "Revival" refused to register, slowing proceedings. Eventually, the quorum was reached, though tensions flared. "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov accused WCC-DB, "Greatness", and MECH of indirectly supporting DPS-New Beginning by enabling a debate on amendments to the National Security Service Act. WCC-DB’s Yordan Ivanov responded by calling for a vote of no confidence to be addressed later in the day.

Tragic Death of Policeman During Protest

The demonstrations outside Parliament took a tragic turn when a police officer collapsed while on duty. The Interior Ministry later confirmed his death. The officer was transported by ambulance from the scene but died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

WCC described the case as a devastating example of systemic failures. According to their statement, the officer fell ill early in the morning, but his colleagues lacked training in resuscitation and had no defibrillator on hand. Despite the presence of hundreds of police officers, no medical team had been deployed in advance, even though protests had been anticipated.

The party criticized the Ministry of Interior for its lack of preparation and highlighted the slow emergency response, noting that it took 15 minutes for an ambulance to reach the Parliament area, located only a short distance from several major hospitals. “If this had been a random citizen, and not right in the center of Sofia, the outcome could have been even worse,” the statement read.

The incident left many officers shaken and underscored broader concerns about the state’s readiness to handle emergencies during public demonstrations.

