Seven Sofia Neighborhoods Face Daytime Water Outage Due to Hidden Leak Repairs

Seven districts in Sofia will face a water supply interruption today, with the suspension scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., according to “Sofiyska Voda.”

The outage will affect parts of the “Lyulin” district – specifically the 3rd, 4th, and 5th micro-districts. Residents in the “Filipovtsi” neighborhood, as well as “Ovcha Kupel” 1 and 2, will also be impacted. In addition, areas of “Suhodol” are included in the planned shutdown.

The reason for the restriction is the removal of a concealed leak discovered along the “Okolovrastnoto Shosse” in the vicinity of the “Fakulteta” quarter. The utility company noted that the repair works are necessary to address the hidden damage in the pipeline network.

If the emergency activities extend beyond twelve hours, “Sofiyska Voda” has committed to providing mobile water carriers.