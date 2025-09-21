Seven Sofia Neighborhoods Face Daytime Water Outage Due to Hidden Leak Repairs

Sofia Metro Hits Record 127 Million Passengers as Expansion Continues
The Sofia Metro reached a new milestone in 2024, transporting a record 127.2 million passengers
Seven districts in Sofia will face a water supply interruption today, with the suspension scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., according to “Sofiyska Voda.”
The outage will affect parts of the “Lyulin” district – specifically the 3rd, 4th, and 5th micro-districts. Residents in the “Filipovtsi” neighborhood, as well as “Ovcha Kupel” 1 and 2, will also be impacted. In addition, areas of “Suhodol” are included in the planned shutdown.
The reason for the restriction is the removal of a concealed leak discovered along the “Okolovrastnoto Shosse” in the vicinity of the “Fakulteta” quarter. The utility company noted that the repair works are necessary to address the hidden damage in the pipeline network.
If the emergency activities extend beyond twelve hours, “Sofiyska Voda” has committed to providing mobile water carriers.
On the last working day of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, around 7°C in Sofia.
Friday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria
On September 18, Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover, which is expected to decrease over much of the country, giving way to mostly sunny conditions
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the ongoing water shortages in several regions of Bulgaria stem from a combination of climatic challenges and inadequate water resource management
On Tuesday, September 17, the weather in Bulgaria will be marked by considerable cloudiness, with rain showers spreading gradually from the northwest towards the southeast
Lovech is the latest Bulgarian city to face water restrictions as the effects of prolonged drought continue to strain local supply sources
