Antifa, Kirk and Kimmel: Trump Seizes Moment While Debate Over ‘Death of Free Speech in America’ Grows

ABC has indefinitely suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel following controversial remarks he made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A spokesperson for the Disney-owned network confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be pre-empted “for the foreseeable future.” Kimmel himself offered no comment when leaving his Los Angeles studio on Wednesday evening.

The move comes after Kimmel criticized the political response to Kirk’s death during his Monday night monologue. He accused the “MAGA gang” of trying to exploit the tragedy for political gain and mocked President Donald Trump’s public grieving, comparing it to “a four-year-old mourning a goldfish.” Kimmel also questioned the decision to fly flags at half-mast in Kirk’s honor.

Kirk, a prominent right-wing figure, was shot dead on September 10. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder. Charging documents noted Robinson had recently leaned toward progressive views, including support for gay and trans rights. Authorities also confirmed he was unaffiliated with any political party and had not voted in recent elections.

Kimmel had previously condemned the attack on Instagram and expressed sympathy to Kirk’s family. But his televised comments sparked immediate backlash. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr called Kimmel’s words “the sickest conduct possible” and urged Disney to act, suggesting an apology would be “a minimal step.” Nexstar Media Group, which owns hundreds of television stations, quickly announced it would no longer air Kimmel’s show. Sinclair, another major broadcaster, followed suit, saying it would instead dedicate airtime to a remembrance program for Kirk.

President Trump welcomed ABC’s decision, celebrating it as “great news for America.” In a social media post, he described Kimmel as “ratings-challenged” and “talentless,” urging NBC to take similar action against fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. Trump, who has clashed with Kimmel repeatedly, has long accused late-night comedians of unfair bias.

Kimmel’s suspension drew sharp criticism from Hollywood unions. The Writers Guild of America denounced the decision as a violation of free speech, while actors’ union SAG-AFTRA warned it set a dangerous precedent for censorship and retaliation. Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez also pushed back against her colleague Carr, arguing that one individual’s act of political violence should not justify restrictions on speech.

Despite the suspension, sources close to ABC insisted Kimmel has not been fired. Executives reportedly plan to meet with him to discuss how he addresses the controversy once he returns on air. The host had been preparing to clarify his remarks on Wednesday’s show before the episode was pulled.

Kimmel’s absence highlights growing turbulence in late-night television. CBS recently announced the upcoming end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after 11 seasons, citing shifting viewership to streaming platforms. Kimmel himself has been a frequent target of Trump, who earlier predicted his removal after CBS canceled Colbert’s show.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration will formally designate Antifa as a “major terrorist organization.” He described the loosely organized movement as a “sick, dangerous, radical left disaster” and suggested its funders would be investigated. The move echoes past threats by Trump to crack down on Antifa, though legal experts note the U.S. lacks a framework for labeling domestic groups as terrorist organizations.

The debate over Kimmel’s suspension has spilled beyond entertainment into politics, free speech, and the role of broadcasters. While ABC insists the show is only pre-empted, the controversy underscores the volatile mix of media, politics, and polarization in the U.S. today.