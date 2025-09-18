Bulgaria Launches 'I Choose Bulgaria' Program to Bring Citizens Home with Financial Incentives

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 08:47
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Launches 'I Choose Bulgaria' Program to Bring Citizens Home with Financial Incentives

The Bulgarian government has launched a new initiative aimed at encouraging compatriots abroad to return and work in the country. Starting today, the Employment Agency will begin accepting electronic applications from Bulgarians interested in participating in the “I Choose Bulgaria” program, which is financed under the “Human Resources” Program with a budget of 26.5 million leva. The program offers financial incentives to facilitate resettlement and integration into the local labor market.

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov highlighted the goal of the program: attracting Bulgarians back to the country to contribute to the economy. “We aim to bring our people home, rather than relying solely on foreign labor. It is crucial to focus on encouraging our fellow citizens to return,” he said.

The program provides various forms of support for participants. Those approved will be eligible for assistance in moving household goods up to 10,000 leva, though payments will only be made after they have returned to Bulgaria and started working. For individuals without their own housing, for example in Sofia, modest housing support of just over 400 leva (200 euros) will be provided. Transportation incentives to and from the workplace will also be offered for a year and a half after returning. Participants can additionally receive 30 percent of six average sector salaries initially, rising to 50 percent after 12 months of employment, ensuring that the support is linked to active work participation.

Gutsanov explained that the second component of “I Choose Bulgaria” will later offer financial incentives for citizens willing to relocate from larger settlements to smaller, less populated towns. This measure aims to address demographic challenges while also strengthening the workforce across the country.

The initiative targets Bulgarian communities abroad, specifically those who have spent at least a year outside the country within the last 18 months or who have completed their education abroad during the same period. “We are already seeing significant interest from potential applicants even before the official start,” Gutsanov noted.

The program is designed to benefit both the participants and Bulgaria’s economy. Support is contingent on actual employment; returning individuals will not receive funds simply for coming back. Additional assistance includes Bulgarian language courses for family members who are foreign citizens, as well as coordination with other ministries such as education and healthcare to facilitate integration.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, return, work

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Tops the Balkans in Global Innovation Index, Ranks 37th Worldwide

Bulgaria has climbed one spot to 37th place among 139 economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index, solidifying its position as the most innovative country in the Balkans

Business | September 22, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Independence Day in Bulgaria: Honoring a Historic Milestone

Bulgaria marks its Independence Day on September 22, commemorating the day in 1908 when the country formally declared its independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2025, Monday // 08:00

Southern Black Sea Coast Sees 15–20% Rise in Tourists This Summer, Bulgarians Lead the Way

This summer, the Southern Black Sea Coast of Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in tourism, with resorts reporting between 15% and 20% more visitors compared to last year

Business » Tourism | September 21, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Panel Apartments in Bulgaria See Rising Prices Amid Strong Demand

In Bulgaria, (soviet-style) panel apartments (panelkas) continue to see rising prices as demand remains strong, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Air Travel

In 2023, Bulgaria ranked second in the European Union in terms of air passenger kilometers, with a share of 29.0% of total transport services

Business » Tourism | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

From Sunflower Oil to the Euro: How Low Price Awareness Could Fuel Inflation in Bulgaria

It has been over three and a half years since the so-called “Battle of Kaufland,” better remembered by Bulgarians as the “Battle for Sunflower Oil”

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

From Sunflower Oil to the Euro: How Low Price Awareness Could Fuel Inflation in Bulgaria

It has been over three and a half years since the so-called “Battle of Kaufland,” better remembered by Bulgarians as the “Battle for Sunflower Oil”

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Sofia’s Vrana Park Set to Welcome Public by Year-End

Vrana Park in Sofia is expected to welcome visitors by the end of the year, with entrance free of charge

Society » Culture | September 19, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Sofia’s Druzhba 2 Faces Winter Without Heating Due to 90-Day Repair

Residents of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” neighborhood are protesting against a planned overhaul of the district heating network that will leave them without heating and hot water from early October until December 30.

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:33

Heavy Traffic Expected on Roads and Borders During Independence Day Holiday

Heavy traffic is expected on Bulgaria’s main roads, highways, and border checkpoints during the upcoming three-day holiday around Independence Day on September 22.

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:26

Sunny Day Ahead with Highs Up to 28°C

On the last working day of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, around 7°C in Sofia.

Society » Environment | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:25

Over 16% of Bulgarians Live in Severe Material Deprivation - Could Joining the Eurozone Improve Their Incomes?

Over 16.5% of Bulgaria’s population lives under severe material and social deprivation, according to Eurostat figures from last year

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria