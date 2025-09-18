Bulgaria Launches 'I Choose Bulgaria' Program to Bring Citizens Home with Financial Incentives

The Bulgarian government has launched a new initiative aimed at encouraging compatriots abroad to return and work in the country. Starting today, the Employment Agency will begin accepting electronic applications from Bulgarians interested in participating in the “I Choose Bulgaria” program, which is financed under the “Human Resources” Program with a budget of 26.5 million leva. The program offers financial incentives to facilitate resettlement and integration into the local labor market.

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov highlighted the goal of the program: attracting Bulgarians back to the country to contribute to the economy. “We aim to bring our people home, rather than relying solely on foreign labor. It is crucial to focus on encouraging our fellow citizens to return,” he said.

The program provides various forms of support for participants. Those approved will be eligible for assistance in moving household goods up to 10,000 leva, though payments will only be made after they have returned to Bulgaria and started working. For individuals without their own housing, for example in Sofia, modest housing support of just over 400 leva (200 euros) will be provided. Transportation incentives to and from the workplace will also be offered for a year and a half after returning. Participants can additionally receive 30 percent of six average sector salaries initially, rising to 50 percent after 12 months of employment, ensuring that the support is linked to active work participation.

Gutsanov explained that the second component of “I Choose Bulgaria” will later offer financial incentives for citizens willing to relocate from larger settlements to smaller, less populated towns. This measure aims to address demographic challenges while also strengthening the workforce across the country.

The initiative targets Bulgarian communities abroad, specifically those who have spent at least a year outside the country within the last 18 months or who have completed their education abroad during the same period. “We are already seeing significant interest from potential applicants even before the official start,” Gutsanov noted.

The program is designed to benefit both the participants and Bulgaria’s economy. Support is contingent on actual employment; returning individuals will not receive funds simply for coming back. Additional assistance includes Bulgarian language courses for family members who are foreign citizens, as well as coordination with other ministries such as education and healthcare to facilitate integration.