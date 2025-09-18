U.S., Bulgaria Strengthen Partnership to Fight Organized Crime

The United States Department of Justice led a roundtable discussion today with Bulgarian partner agencies on techniques for investigating and prosecuting transnational organized crime, with a focus on future collaboration. The consultative session included participation by the FBI Attaché to Bulgaria, as well as the Bulgarian Prosecutor General’s Office, the Investigative Magistrates, the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate Combating Organized Crime, the State Agency for National Security, and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Embassy Sofia Chargé d’Affaires H. Martin McDowell noted: “Organized crime harms innocent people in both our countries. By working with Bulgarian law enforcement, we’re enhancing our collective ability to detect, disrupt, and dismantle criminal networks that endanger our communities. This collaboration strengthens security in both our countries and sends a clear signal that transnational crime has no safe haven here.”

The Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) facilitated the roundtable, which covered investigative techniques to dismantle transnational criminal organizations, best practices for detecting money laundering operations, and methods for collaboration with border protection services to identify smuggling activities.

During the past year, U.S.-Bulgaria law enforcement and border-security cooperation has expanded significantly. Enhanced information sharing has played a vital role in Bulgaria reducing illegal border crossings and identifying known and suspected terrorists. Joint investigations have also disrupted labor trafficking schemes, preventing unauthorized immigration into Bulgaria, the United States, and elsewhere in the world.

Source: U.S. Embassy Sofia