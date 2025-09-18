September 18 Forecast: Sunshine Returns Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20
Bulgaria: September 18 Forecast: Sunshine Returns Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

On September 18, Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover, which is expected to decrease over much of the country, giving way to mostly sunny conditions. Winds from the northwest will blow at moderate strength, occasionally reaching stronger gusts in the northeastern regions. Temperatures in the lowlands will range from 8°C to 13°C during the night, rising to around 22°C to 27°C in the daytime. In Sofia, lows will be near 8°C, with daytime highs around 24°C, while the Black Sea coast will see night temperatures up to 15°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will generally be sunny, though temporary cloud build-ups are possible. The north-northwesterly wind will remain moderate to strong. Daytime temperatures are expected between 23°C and 26°C. The sea temperature will range from 23°C to 24°C, with waves reaching approximately 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, weather will also be mostly sunny, interrupted by occasional clouds. Northwest winds will be moderate to strong. Daytime highs will be around 15°C at 1,200 meters and about 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Home-Made Spirits: Rakia Limit Slashed to 30 Liters

The Bulgarian government is proposing significant restrictions on home production of wine and rakia, with amendments to the Wine and Spirits Act now open for public discussion

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches 'I Choose Bulgaria' Program to Bring Citizens Home with Financial Incentives

The Bulgarian government has launched a new initiative aimed at encouraging compatriots abroad to return and work in the country

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

U.S., Bulgaria Strengthen Partnership to Fight Organized Crime

The United States Department of Justice led a roundtable discussion today with Bulgarian partner agencies on techniques for investigating and prosecuting transnational organized crime, with a focus on future collaboration

Politics » Diplomacy | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:41

Bulgaria's President Blocks Security Agency Appointment, Warns of Peevski's Control Over the Government

President Rumen Radev has formally declined to appoint Denyo Denev as head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), citing concerns over the influence of the political party “DPS-New Beginning”

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:32

Bulgaria Faces Fifth No-Confidence Vote: Opposition Accuses Government of 'Captured State'

The Bulgarian National Assembly is once again facing a political test, as lawmakers debate the fifth motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:31

President Radev Urges Bulgaria to Take Charge of Its Own Security Amid European Tensions

Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have the opportunity to leverage joint European defense funding

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's PM Blames Water Shortages on Climate and Mismanagement, Launches National Water Board

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the ongoing water shortages in several regions of Bulgaria stem from a combination of climatic challenges and inadequate water resource management

Society » Environment | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 17:29

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Cooler Air and Widespread Showers on September 17

On Tuesday, September 17, the weather in Bulgaria will be marked by considerable cloudiness, with rain showers spreading gradually from the northwest towards the southeast

Society » Environment | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 17:27

Lovech Faces Water Crisis: Half of Supply Lost, Minister Demands Resignation

Lovech is the latest Bulgarian city to face water restrictions as the effects of prolonged drought continue to strain local supply sources

Society » Environment | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:21

Drastic Water Regime in Bulgaria: Villages in Elena Left with Just One Hour of Water Twice a Week

More than ten villages in Elena municipality are enduring one of the most severe water restrictions in recent years - households are receiving water only for a single hour, twice a week

Society » Environment | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria Among Top Four EU Countries Hit Hardest by Summer Heat and Floods

A recent study conducted by economists from the University of Mannheim and the European Central Bank (ECB) highlights the significant economic impact of extreme weather across Europe this summer

Society » Environment | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:24

Bulgaria’s Weather on September 16: Warm and Sunny Across the Country

On Monday, September 16, Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather, with only a few light clouds expected in some areas

Society » Environment | September 15, 2025, Monday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria