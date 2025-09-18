September 18 Forecast: Sunshine Returns Across Bulgaria

On September 18, Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover, which is expected to decrease over much of the country, giving way to mostly sunny conditions. Winds from the northwest will blow at moderate strength, occasionally reaching stronger gusts in the northeastern regions. Temperatures in the lowlands will range from 8°C to 13°C during the night, rising to around 22°C to 27°C in the daytime. In Sofia, lows will be near 8°C, with daytime highs around 24°C, while the Black Sea coast will see night temperatures up to 15°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will generally be sunny, though temporary cloud build-ups are possible. The north-northwesterly wind will remain moderate to strong. Daytime temperatures are expected between 23°C and 26°C. The sea temperature will range from 23°C to 24°C, with waves reaching approximately 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, weather will also be mostly sunny, interrupted by occasional clouds. Northwest winds will be moderate to strong. Daytime highs will be around 15°C at 1,200 meters and about 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)