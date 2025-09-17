Child-Sized Dolls Placed on Sofia Street to Highlight Road Safety After Teen’s Death

September 17: Celebrating Sofia, Bulgaria’s Ever-Growing Capital
Every year on September 17, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of its capital, Sofia – a city that carries centuries of history, cultural richness, and the spirit of resilience
In Sofia, authorities and activists have taken unusual measures to draw attention to road safety following a tragic accident on Gurko Street. Child-sized three-dimensional dolls were positioned on the pedestrian crossing where 14-year-old Filip Arsov was fatally struck, an incident that occurred on September 2, 2023. The case involves defendant Petar Todorov.
Today, the Sofia City Court is scheduled to review a video expert examination related to the case. Following the previous hearing, experts carried out a fresh inspection of the accident scene and conducted a new assessment of the road markings to aid the investigation.
Meanwhile, relatives of victims of traffic accidents gathered in front of the courthouse to protest, organized by the Angels of the Road association. The demonstration aims to highlight the need for greater awareness and preventive measures to protect pedestrians, especially children, on Bulgaria’s streets.
On September 18, Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover, which is expected to decrease over much of the country, giving way to mostly sunny conditions
A new Eurobarometer survey highlights that 69% of Bulgarians are concerned about receiving unfair wages that may not be sufficient to cover their household expense
Groundwater remains Bulgaria’s last-resort resource
A ninth-grade student at the Stefan Karadzha Sports School in Haskovo has been detained by police after firing a gun at the school during recess
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the ongoing water shortages in several regions of Bulgaria stem from a combination of climatic challenges and inadequate water resource management
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink