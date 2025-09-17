Child-Sized Dolls Placed on Sofia Street to Highlight Road Safety After Teen’s Death

In Sofia, authorities and activists have taken unusual measures to draw attention to road safety following a tragic accident on Gurko Street. Child-sized three-dimensional dolls were positioned on the pedestrian crossing where 14-year-old Filip Arsov was fatally struck, an incident that occurred on September 2, 2023. The case involves defendant Petar Todorov.

Today, the Sofia City Court is scheduled to review a video expert examination related to the case. Following the previous hearing, experts carried out a fresh inspection of the accident scene and conducted a new assessment of the road markings to aid the investigation.

Meanwhile, relatives of victims of traffic accidents gathered in front of the courthouse to protest, organized by the Angels of the Road association. The demonstration aims to highlight the need for greater awareness and preventive measures to protect pedestrians, especially children, on Bulgaria’s streets.