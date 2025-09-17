Ukraine and UK Seal Century-Long Alliance

World » UKRAINE | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:45
Bulgaria: Ukraine and UK Seal Century-Long Alliance @Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine’s parliament has officially ratified a landmark agreement cementing a century-long partnership with the United Kingdom, underscoring the two nations’ deepening alliance across security, economic, and cultural spheres.

On September 17, the Verkhovna Rada approved the treaty with the support of 295 lawmakers. The agreement, signed in January by President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, lays out a comprehensive framework for cooperation over the next 100 years. It builds upon the bilateral trade and partnership pact of 2020, as well as the security agreement reached in January 2024, extending its provisions from an initial 10-year term to a century.

The scope of the accord is wide-ranging. It encompasses defense and military collaboration, maritime security, energy and economic development, science and technology, cultural ties, justice - including international legal cooperation - and measures to counter disinformation. A key element is Britain’s commitment to continue its robust military support. The treaty guarantees at least £3.6 billion (.9 billion) annually for Ukraine’s defense until the 2030/2031 fiscal year, with additional aid to follow “as needed.” This includes training programs for Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, military aviation supplies, expanded defense industry cooperation, and participation in multilateral formats such as the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force.

Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk hailed the deal as far more than a standard partnership, describing it as “an alliance for the century” that will safeguard Ukraine’s defense, development, and Europe’s peaceful future. British officials echoed this sentiment, calling the pact a formalization of the “unbreakable bonds” between Kyiv and London.

The agreement was already ratified by the British parliament on May 1, completing the necessary domestic procedures on the U.K. side. Ukraine’s approval now clears the way for the treaty to come fully into force.

The deepening partnership comes as European support grows increasingly crucial amid uncertainty over future U.S. backing under President Donald Trump’s administration. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the U.K. has emerged as one of Ukraine’s foremost allies, providing nearly billion in total assistance, including almost billion in military aid.

During a recent visit to Kyiv on September 12 - her first foreign trip as foreign secretary - Yvette Cooper announced an additional £142 million (3 million) in aid to help Ukraine through the winter. The two sides also advanced plans for joint production of Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones, with manufacturing to take place in the United Kingdom.

This historic agreement, designed to last a century, reflects a shared vision between London and Kyiv: a secure, resilient, and strategically aligned future that will outlast the immediate challenges of the war and shape the European order for generations.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, Ukraine, partnership

Related Articles:

Kubilius Urges Rapid Integration of Ukraine Into European Defense Amid Rising Russian Provocations

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space, has warned that it would be a “serious mistake” if the European Union fails to bring Ukraine fully into its emerging defense framework

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03

Trump Welcomed with Historic Royal Honors on Unprecedented Second UK State Visit

US President Donald Trump began an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, greeted with full royal ceremony as Britain sought to reaffirm its ties with Washington

World | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44

Survey: 75% of Ukrainians Reject Russian 'Peace Plan' as Unacceptable

A new survey has revealed that three-quarters of Ukrainians view Russia’s proposed 'peace plan' to end the war as completely unacceptable

World » Ukraine | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20

Trump Finally Labels Russia the 'Aggressor'

US President Donald Trump has for the first time openly described Russia as the aggressor in its war against Ukraine, marking a notable shift in his stance toward Moscow

World » Russia | September 15, 2025, Monday // 16:06

'Britain Is Broken:' Anti-Immigration Protest in London Draws Over 100,000 as Clashes with Police Leave Dozens Injured

On September 13, London saw one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent memory, as anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson led the “Unite the Kingdom” march through the capital

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:26

'We May Manage Our Space Together,' says Polish Foreign Minister on NATO Closing Part of Ukrainian Airspace

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed optimism about NATO’s response following Russia’s September 10 drone incursions into Polish airspace

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Kubilius Urges Rapid Integration of Ukraine Into European Defense Amid Rising Russian Provocations

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space, has warned that it would be a “serious mistake” if the European Union fails to bring Ukraine fully into its emerging defense framework

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03

Survey: 75% of Ukrainians Reject Russian 'Peace Plan' as Unacceptable

A new survey has revealed that three-quarters of Ukrainians view Russia’s proposed 'peace plan' to end the war as completely unacceptable

World » Ukraine | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20

Ukraine’s President: Trump Holds the Key to Putin’s Fear

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to take a decisive position on both sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Trump Admits Misjudging Putin as Doubts Grow Over Ukraine Peace Efforts

US President Donald Trump has begun to openly question his ability to influence Vladimir Putin, despite repeatedly pledging to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

World » Ukraine | September 15, 2025, Monday // 08:32

Russian Security Chiefs Implicated in EuroMaidan Bloodshed, Kyiv Investigators Say

Ukrainian investigators have formally identified senior Russian officials as suspects in the deadly crackdown on EuroMaidan demonstrators in 2014

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 15:34

Dutch Cities Overwhelmed: No More Room for Ukrainian Refugees

Municipalities across the Netherlands have signaled that they are running out of capacity to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria