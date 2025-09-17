Bulgaria Faces Fifth No-Confidence Vote: Opposition Accuses Government of 'Captured State'

The Bulgarian National Assembly is once again facing a political test, as lawmakers debate the fifth motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet. The latest challenge, tabled on the grounds of “Internal Security and Justice,” was initiated by 59 MPs from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS). According to the opposition, the government’s failures have deepened Bulgaria’s problems with state capture, corruption, and growing poverty. The motion has already gained backing from “Revival” and “Greatness.”

Radostin Vassilev, leader of MECH, accused the government of normalizing corruption within the Ministry of Interior, even suggesting that it actively shields criminal groups. “The indifference of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov amounts to complicity and cover-up,” he warned, arguing that the removal of Mitov and the fall of the cabinet are prerequisites for restoring statehood.

For Bozhidar Bozhanov of WCC-DB, the roots of the problem lie at the top: “At the pinnacle of state capture stands Delyan Peevski, who has entrenched influence across the judiciary and security services for years, despite lacking political legitimacy. This administration not only fails to resist these trends - it sustains and expands them.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Revival,” took the accusations further, alleging links between Ukrainian and Bulgarian criminal groups, with GERB and DPS implicated. He claimed that the State Agency for National Security (SANS) works in favor of these groups, pointing to connections in Varna and suggesting financial interests as the unifying motive.

Atanas Atanasov of WCC-DB argued that Bulgaria now operates under “usurped, repressive power,” wielded against opposition forces and dissenting voices. Meanwhile, Ivelin Mihaylov of “Greatness” speculated that cracks within GERB itself could tip the balance, as some of its members allegedly resent Peevski’s growing influence.

Hasan Ademov, representing APS, echoed calls for unity behind the no-confidence vote: “We must restore institutions, justice, and the people’s trust in politics.”

In stark contrast, Delyan Peevski, chairman of DPS–New Beginning, dismissed the motion outright. He insisted the government’s mandate would run its full course - “three years and three to four months” - and attacked his critics as “poodles, obscurantists” who had plundered the state for years. “I am the guarantor,” Peevski declared defiantly.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, described the entire effort as “irresponsibility,” warning that toppling the cabinet now would undermine Bulgaria’s preparations for eurozone accession. “How will the three percent deficit be covered?” he asked, accusing WCC-DB of climbing “aboard the Russian train against the euro.”

DPS–New Beginning Emerges as Key Defender of the Cabinet

The day’s debates revealed an unusual alignment. DPS–New Beginning, led by Peevski, positioned itself as the most vocal defender of a government it does not formally participate in. Yordan Tsonev, one of Peevski’s loyalists, was the first to speak in defense, branding the opposition’s motives a “parade of hypocrisy.” He accused WCC-DB leaders of being heirs of communist elites aligned with George Soros, political scientist Evgeniy Daynov, and businessman Ivo Prokopiev.

Tsonev also lashed out at critical outlets such as Capital, Bird, and BG Elves, suggesting the opposition’s “fixation” on Peevski stems from frustration: “It was Peevski who prevented you from taking over the country!” he declared.

Hamid Hamid, another DPS–NB deputy, ridiculed WCC-DB leaders Kiril Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov, accusing them of demanding ministerial concessions and misusing budget funds. He argued that Sofia - and soon Varna - remained “conquered,” though he reassured the chamber that “there will be no early elections.”

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev briefly came to the cabinet’s defense, though his arguments focused more on form than substance. He dismissed the no-confidence motion as relying on outdated European Commission reports, while highlighting ongoing cooperation with European institutions, including EPPO head Laura Kövesi. He also noted that the temporary suspension of a Bulgarian prosecutor connected to the Peevski–Pepi "Evroto" affair had been extended, presenting it as evidence of accountability.

Meanwhile, APS’s Hasan Ademov accused Peevski’s party of consolidating control at the local level, with mayors pressured to either pose for photos in Peevski’s office or risk being sidelined.

Opposition Presses the “Captured State” Narrative

The opposition, however, kept hammering the theme of state capture. Venko Sabrutev of WCC-DB underlined the social toll, citing higher utility costs and rising debt under the Zhelyazkov government. Former justice ministers Atanas Slavov and Nadezhda Yordanova pointed to the absence of real judicial reform, criticizing both Sarafov’s continued role as acting Prosecutor General and the Justice Ministry’s failure to propose reforms in eight months.

Slavov reminded lawmakers of Brussels’ repeated warnings about the erosion of judicial independence. “The Ministry of Justice must clarify the status of the Prosecutor General and submit urgent legislative changes,” he argued. Yordanova pressed for alternatives, to which Slavov responded with concrete proposals already submitted by his group.

Despite these exchanges, Georgiev avoided giving a clear position.

Governing Parties Stay Silent Until Late

For most of the day, the governing parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) - remained silent, only breaking cover in the afternoon. GERB MPs Georgi Krastev and Manoil Manev offered limited defenses, with Manev presenting Daniel Mitov as “a new chance” for the Interior Ministry. BSP’s Dragomir Stoynev instead accused WCC-DB of refusing to govern simply because they disliked Zhelyazkov as prime minister.

TISP’s Stanislav Balabanov, mixing humor with sharp remarks, reminded colleagues of WCC-DB’s reliance on Peevski’s support in previous no-confidence attempts. He rejected accusations of subservience, stressing that the government is a minority formation that relies on shifting alliances, much as TISP once brought down the Petkov cabinet.

The Stakes Ahead

The debate stretched over six hours, with attacks, accusations, and even ridicule dominating the session. Yet the outcome remained uncertain. Although opposition forces claimed to have 121 votes to bring down the cabinet, those numbers are not secured. Peevski’s declaration of himself as “guarantor” of a full four-year mandate further complicated the picture.

The official vote is scheduled for tomorrow, with both sides framing the motion not only as a judgment on Zhelyazkov’s cabinet but also as a defining battle over Bulgaria’s political future.