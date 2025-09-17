AfD Overtakes Conservatives in Landmark German Poll as Merz Launches 'Autumn of Reforms'

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:07
Bulgaria: AfD Overtakes Conservatives in Landmark German Poll as Merz Launches 'Autumn of Reforms'

For the first time, the right-wing “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) has overtaken the conservative CDU/CSU bloc in a nationwide opinion poll, according to figures released today by the YouGov institute, cited by DPA.

The survey shows AfD rising by two points compared to August, now at 27% support. Meanwhile, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union, dropped one point to 26%. Pollsters note this is the first time AfD has taken the lead in a YouGov poll, marking a symbolic moment in the shifting German political landscape.

In other recent polls, AfD has generally trailed or tied with the conservatives, but today’s result suggests the party has consolidated gains among disaffected voters. If elections were held this Sunday, the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) would secure 15%, a modest one-point increase. The Greens remain steady at 11%, while the Left Party slipped one point to 9%. Support for the new populist “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” (SAW) holds at 5%, while the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) remain at 4%, below the threshold to re-enter parliament. The survey, conducted between September 12 and 15, included 1,649 respondents.

The release of the poll coincided with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s speech in the Bundestag, where he declared the start of an “autumn of reforms.” Merz argued that Germany faces fundamental questions, not minor adjustments, stressing that the country must decide “how we live, how we live together, how we work, how we grow our economy, and whether our values will remain viable.

The chancellor identified three pressing challenges: the erosion of freedom and a growing sense of insecurity among citizens; pressure on Germany’s export-driven economic model from rising protectionism; and domestic as well as external forces undermining democracy by sowing division.

Merz insisted that his government is united in its determination to confront these threats: “We will preserve our freedom, we will defend our prosperity, and we will safeguard the cohesion of our society,” he declared during the budget debate.

He also addressed the war in Ukraine, reiterating that peace must not come at the cost of Kyiv’s territorial integrity. Any concession, he warned, would embolden Vladimir Putin to target another country.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: AfD, Germany, Merz

Related Articles:

President Radev: Bulgaria Becoming Increasingly Attractive to German Investors

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria is increasingly appealing to German businesses during a meeting

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 13:46

Merz Rejects Von der Leyen’s 'Road Map' for European Troops in Postwar Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggesting that European capitals already had a detailed plan for deploying troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees

World » Ukraine | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:47

At Least Three Dead After German Train Derails Following Heavy Rain

At least three people have died and dozens more have been injured following a train derailment near Riedlingen, in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg

World » EU | July 28, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Germany’s Army Faces Soldier Shortage: Is Mandatory Military Service Inevitable?

Germany is facing increasing pressure to bolster its defense capabilities amid new security challenges

World » EU | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 09:31

Arson of Military Trucks in Germany Sparks Fears of Russian Hybrid Attack on NATO Territory

A fire that engulfed six Bundeswehr trucks in Erfurt over the weekend has become the latest focus of Russian propaganda

World » EU | June 27, 2025, Friday // 15:40

Merz Clarifies No New Policy on Ukraine's Use of Western Arms

On May 27, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified that the decision to lift range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine was made months ago, not as a recent change

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 14:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Rift? Bulgaria, Germany and Others Might Resist Punitive Measures on Israel

Bulgaria is reportedly set to join five other EU nations in opposing the majority of the European Commission’s proposed sanctions against Israel

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:43

Europe Steps Back from Net Zero as Public Support Declines

Europe’s net zero ambitions are faltering as public support wanes and political priorities shift, according to a commentary in the Wall Street Journal

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24

Trump’s Demands Force EU to Delay 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has delayed the unveiling of its 19th sanctions package against Russia after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures before Washington proceeds with its own restrictions

World » EU | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 14:51

BREAKING: Drone Neutralized Over Warsaw Government Buildings, Two Belarusians Detained

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced late on Monday, 15 September, that security forces had neutralised a drone flying over key government sites in Warsaw

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 22:26

'We May Manage Our Space Together,' says Polish Foreign Minister on NATO Closing Part of Ukrainian Airspace

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed optimism about NATO’s response following Russia’s September 10 drone incursions into Polish airspace

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:05

Bulgaria at the Heart of New EU Corridor Connecting Greece and Ukraine

The European Union will establish a new strategic transport corridor linking the Greek port of Alexandroupolis with the Ukrainian city of Odesa

World » EU | September 12, 2025, Friday // 15:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria