Asen Vassilev: Bulgaria's Deficit Could Soar to 8% Under Current Government

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:21
The budget deficit could climb to 8% if the current government remains in office, warned Asen Vassilev, co-leader of “We Continue the Change” and MP from the WCC-DB coalition. His remarks came as a direct response to GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who earlier in the day claimed that if the cabinet falls, the deficit could rise between 8 and 12%.

Vassilev criticized the Ministry of Finance, led by Temenuzhka Petkova, for halting the regular end-of-month publication of fiscal data. He noted that figures for August are still missing, while data for July showed a record deficit of over 4 billion leva. According to him, when GERB was in charge of financial policy, such a shortfall emerged, whereas during his own term as finance minister the state budget had posted a surplus.

He stressed that reaching a deficit exceeding 4 billion leva by the end of July – equivalent to around 2% – makes it almost impossible to remain within the 3% threshold. “The planned deficit is 6 billion leva – that covers pensions, salaries, and the entire capital program,” Vassilev said. He added that the government has already withdrawn more than 18 billion leva in debt, with only 6 billion directed toward pensions and salaries, while 3 billion went to paying off old obligations. The rest – some 9 billion – had been poured into the accounts of institutions like the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) and the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH).

According to him, this financial approach reveals the priorities of the ruling coalition. “To maintain this repressive apparatus and continue draining citizens as they did with the BDB, they took 9 billion leva. Meanwhile, for salaries and pensions, they used less than 6 billion. That is the reality,Vassilev declared.

Asked about Delyan Peevski, the leader of “DPS–New Beginning,” who recently positioned himself as a guarantor for the government’s full term, Vassilev replied sharply. He pointed to the continued tenure of the regional governor of Razgrad as evidence. “This means the government belongs to Peevski, and he will cling to it as long as possible. The question is whether the Bulgarian people and the opposition will allow it,” he said.

On the escalating controversy around VMZ-Sopot, Vassilev underlined the importance of managing upcoming investments with European funds carefully. He argued that it is up to the Bulgarian state to ensure that these projects serve national interests under the best conditions. While he said he was not aware of the specific details of the trade negotiations, Vassilev noted that all parameters would likely be reviewed before any investment is finalized. He stressed that the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy and Industry must guarantee that Bulgarian interests are fully protected.

