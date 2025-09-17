President Radev Urges Bulgaria to Take Charge of Its Own Security Amid European Tensions

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:30
Bulgaria: President Radev Urges Bulgaria to Take Charge of Its Own Security Amid European Tensions

Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have the opportunity to leverage joint European defense funding, President Rumen Radev said during a forum in Sofia focused on bilateral cooperation in the sector.

Radev emphasized the urgency of strengthening European security, noting that the current geopolitical landscape is increasingly unstable. "We are witnessing the erosion of security structures right before our eyes, while the war in Ukraine continues to escalate and expand across the continent," he said.

Highlighting the shifting focus of the United States toward the Pacific, Radev stressed that ensuring peace in Europe now requires countries like Bulgaria to take greater responsibility for their own defense. He underlined the need to develop robust military capabilities capable of countering potential threats.

The Bulgarian president also encouraged Czech companies to participate in the ongoing modernization of the Bulgarian Army, describing the process as an opportunity for increased cooperation between the two nations.

