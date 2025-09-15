Romania on the Brink of a Recession

Romania is facing mounting economic pressures as inflation continues its rapid ascent, raising fears of an impending recession. July 2025 saw consumer prices surge by 7.8% year-on-year, a sharp jump from June’s 5.7%, according to official statistics. Analysts warn that inflation could surpass 9% by year-end, keeping Romania at the top of the EU for price increases. The situation reflects structural weaknesses in the economy and a state apparatus that has struggled to implement meaningful reforms.

BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu attributed the inflationary pressures primarily to the persistent budget deficit. Romania ended 2024 with a deficit of 9.3% of GDP, the highest in the European Union, and early 2025 has followed the same pattern. In this context, inflation is symptomatic of chronic fiscal imbalances, which the government has sought to counter with measures such as higher VAT and excise duties. Critics argue these steps are merely temporary fixes that fail to address underlying issues like wasteful public spending and pervasive tax evasion.

The social impact of inflation is evident in daily life. Between July 2024 and July 2025, the cost of fruit climbed by 28%, vegetables by 11%, and energy by 34%. Prices for basic services, including water, healthcare, and restaurants, rose by more than 8%. Meanwhile, wage growth remains negligible, with the average net salary reaching only 1,100 euros, just six euros above the previous year. This widening gap between wages and living costs is eroding purchasing power, forcing families to cut consumption, hurting small businesses, and making consumer credit increasingly costly.

On the macroeconomic front, Romania has not officially entered a recession, but growth has slowed sharply. Second-quarter 2025 GDP expanded by a mere 0.3%, highlighting the fragile state of the economy. BNR forecasts suggest only moderate growth for 2025-2026, constrained by fiscal austerity measures and reliance on external demand, particularly from Western Europe. Isarescu has warned that a recession remains a real possibility, noting the dependence of Romanian industry on broader European economic trends. He emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the absorption of European funds, particularly those tied to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as a critical tool for sustaining recovery and preserving Romania’s fiscal credibility.

Romania’s abandoned eurozone ambitions add another layer of complexity. While the country met the convergence criteria between 2013 and 2015, political decisions have shelved euro adoption, a move Isarescu notes was supported by virtually all parties. Looking ahead, the National Bank projects that inflation could normalize to around 2.5% per year by 2026 or 2027, contingent upon fiscal discipline and social stability—both of which are uncertain given current political tensions. Isarescu highlighted the importance of continuing the budget program to maintain market confidence and suggested that interest rates might need to rise if economic volatility worsens.

Despite these challenges, the leu has remained relatively stable, bolstered by BNR intervention. Reports indicate that the central bank deployed six billion euros, roughly 10% of its foreign exchange reserves, to strengthen the currency and stabilize the exchange rate. Isarescu noted that direct support from the BNR is no longer necessary but remains a vital signal to the market.

Meanwhile, austerity measures are provoking widespread discontent among public-sector workers. Teachers, doctors, magistrates, municipal employees, and police officers have joined protests against government reforms, particularly those affecting pensions and labor conditions. The National Union of Police and Contractual Employees (SNPPC) has warned that planned pension changes for military personnel threaten national security and pledged large-scale protests if the government does not reverse its course.