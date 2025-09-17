Bulgaria: Borissov Slams Vote of No Confidence as 'Irresponsible,' Peevski Insists Government Will Finish Term

GERB leader Boyko Borissov sharply criticized the ongoing political developments, describing the vote of no confidence against the government as “irresponsible.” Speaking to reporters in parliament, he emphasized that the cabinet had been unstable from the outset. Borissov questioned the fiscal consequences of a potential government collapse, warning that a budget intended to secure Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone could face deficits of 8–12% if WCC-DB, the initiators of the vote, succeed. He accused them of siding with Russia against euro adoption, dismissing their public briefings as inconsequential.

Borissov also commented on President Rumen Radev’s involvement in the Rheinmetall issue, suggesting the president was acting more like a political party leader than a head of state. He claimed Radev’s actions risked intimidating investors and obstructing deals, citing the 50 million leva investment linked to the Bulgarian-Turkish project with Botas. He expressed hope that the Rheinmetall agreement would not be jeopardized.

Regarding judicial and anti-corruption bodies, Borissov argued that the current structure of the anti-corruption commission is flawed, having been designed under the previous assembly to serve Boyko Rashkov and consolidate WCC-DB influence over state services. He also highlighted the issue of expired terms for members of the Supreme Judicial Council and dismissed attempts at dialogue with the "Revival" party, citing ideological differences.

In contrast, DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski dismissed the vote of no confidence as futile, asserting that the current government would serve its full term. Speaking in parliament, he criticized the initiators - WCC-DB, APS, and MECH - saying their actions are a “waste of time” and lack focus on addressing citizens’ real problems. Peevski noted that the remaining mandate is over three years and stressed that the government would continue uninterrupted. He further criticized those who filed the motion, labeling them as individuals with a history of corruption and implying that their complaints carry no moral authority.