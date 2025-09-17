Varna-Milan Flights Resume with Surprise “Pink Tickets” for Lucky Passengers

Wizz Air has officially resumed direct flights from Varna to Milan Bergamo, celebrating the relaunch alongside the airline’s eighth anniversary at its Varna base. The event, held in the newly opened Gate Garden at Terminal 2 - the first open gate area of its kind in Europe - also featured a playful surprise for eight passengers on the inaugural flight, who discovered “pink tickets.” These vouchers, worth €20, are modeled after Willy Wonka’s famous “Golden Tickets” and can be redeemed for future travel on the Wizz Air network.

The Milan connection will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, offering travelers seamless access to one of Europe’s leading destinations for fashion, business, and culture. Since its establishment in 2017, Wizz Air’s Varna base has been a key driver of air connectivity along Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast. Its network now includes over ten European destinations, among them London, Brussels, Tel Aviv, Hamburg, and Eindhoven, with a new route to Bratislava launched on November 15. In spring 2025, a second Airbus A321neo will be based in Varna, increasing capacity, creating new jobs, and expanding options for travelers.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager, highlighted the significance of the Milan route resumption, describing it as a milestone in the expansion of the airline’s network from Varna and a fun way to celebrate eight years of operations. She emphasized the “pink ticket” initiative as a gesture of appreciation for passengers and a playful touch to their journey.

Michael Reusch, CEO of Fraport Twin Star, praised Wizz Air’s long-standing partnership with Varna Airport, noting the airline’s leadership since 2018 and the nearly five million passengers carried to date. He highlighted the airport’s strong punctuality record as a reflection of the collaboration and welcomed the return of flights to Milan Bergamo, anticipating further expansion with a second, and possibly third, aircraft based in Varna.

Wizz Air continues to invest in its Varna operations, contributing to regional economic growth and job creation. In 2025 alone, the airline operated over 2,500 flights to and from Varna, carrying almost 450,000 passengers with a 99.3% occupancy rate and holding a 39% market share, cementing its position as the leading carrier in the region.

Recognized globally for its environmental sustainability, Wizz Air operates a fleet of 242 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and has been awarded multiple accolades, including “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” (2021–2025), “Best Airline for Reducing Carbon Emissions” (2024), and the CAPA-Centre for Aviation’s “Airline of the Year for Environmental Sustainability in the EMEA Region” (2024). The airline serves as the preferred choice for 62.8 million passengers in 2024 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ, combining low fares with a commitment to eco-friendly operations.