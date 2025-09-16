UN Chief: Global Initiatives Proposed by China Totally Compatible with UN Charter

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the global initiatives proposed by China are totally compatible with the United Nations Charter.



Guterres made the statement at a press conference ahead of the High-level Week of the UN General Assembly scheduled to kick off next week.



"I think that it is very important to underline that in these global initiatives there is a full respect to multilateralism. There is full support of the UN as the central piece of multilateral institutions and a strong commitment in relation to the international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. So, I do believe that these principles (global initiatives) are principles that are totally compatible with the UN Charter," Guterres told reporters.



In his opening remarks at the press conference, Guterres said nearly 150 heads of state and government will come to New York for the High-level Week, which "offers every possibility for dialogue and mediation."



Thousands of leaders' meetings will take place, and he himself will hold over 150 bilateral meetings, he said.



"This is an opportunity we cannot miss. One week offers every possibility for dialogue and mediation, every opportunity for forging solutions. Thousands of leaders' meetings will take place, and dialogue of over 150 bilateral meetings myself. I will use every one of them to press leaders to contact each other, to speak directly with each other, to bridge divides, to reduce risks, to find solutions, to get serious," said the UN chief.



"Let this be a week of solutions," for peace in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, for climate, for responsible innovation, for women and girls with concrete plans for equality, for financing development focused on implementing commitments on financing the Sustainable Development Goals and for a stronger United Nations, he said.

Source: CCTV+