UN Chief: Global Initiatives Proposed by China Totally Compatible with UN Charter

World | Author: CCTV+ |September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: UN Chief: Global Initiatives Proposed by China Totally Compatible with UN Charter @CCTV+

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the global initiatives proposed by China are totally compatible with the United Nations Charter.

Guterres made the statement at a press conference ahead of the High-level Week of the UN General Assembly scheduled to kick off next week.

"I think that it is very important to underline that in these global initiatives there is a full respect to multilateralism. There is full support of the UN as the central piece of multilateral institutions and a strong commitment in relation to the international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. So, I do believe that these principles (global initiatives) are principles that are totally compatible with the UN Charter," Guterres told reporters.

In his opening remarks at the press conference, Guterres said nearly 150 heads of state and government will come to New York for the High-level Week, which "offers every possibility for dialogue and mediation."

Thousands of leaders' meetings will take place, and he himself will hold over 150 bilateral meetings, he said.

"This is an opportunity we cannot miss. One week offers every possibility for dialogue and mediation, every opportunity for forging solutions. Thousands of leaders' meetings will take place, and dialogue of over 150 bilateral meetings myself. I will use every one of them to press leaders to contact each other, to speak directly with each other, to bridge divides, to reduce risks, to find solutions, to get serious," said the UN chief.

"Let this be a week of solutions," for peace in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, for climate, for responsible innovation, for women and girls with concrete plans for equality, for financing development focused on implementing commitments on financing the Sustainable Development Goals and for a stronger United Nations, he said.

Source: CCTV+

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, China, global

Related Articles:

UN Accuses Israel of Committing Genocide in Gaza

United Nations investigators have accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, asserting that the actions of Israeli authorities aim to destroy the Palestinian population

World | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 12:20

China Reaffirms Readiness to Jointly Promote More Just, Equitable Global Nuclear Governance

China is ready to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other countries to jointly promote more just and equitable global nuclear governance and pursue more inclusive and universally beneficial development

World | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

China is Widely Recognized as One of the World's Safest Countries

China is widely recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, a senior official said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday when introducing the country's achievements in legal service during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025)

World | September 12, 2025, Friday // 14:41

China's Auto Industry Logs Record Growth in Production, Sales in First 8 Months

China's auto industry achieved a new milestone with both production and sales of automobiles surpassing 20 million units for the first time in the first eight months of this year, according to industry data released on Thursday

World | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 14:38

Robotic Military Dog Training Featured in China-Russia-Mongolia Border Defense Exercise

The training of robotic dogs and military dogs was featured in the China-Russia-Mongolia joint border defense exercise which concluded on Tuesday

World | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 11:02

Xi Urges BRICS to Unite Against Unilateralism and Defend Global Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system as he attended a virtual BRICS Summit in Beijing on Monday

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine and UK Seal Century-Long Alliance

Ukraine’s parliament has officially ratified a landmark agreement cementing a century-long partnership with the United Kingdom, underscoring the two nations’ deepening alliance across security, economic, and cultural spheres

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:45

AfD Overtakes Conservatives in Landmark German Poll as Merz Launches 'Autumn of Reforms'

For the first time, the right-wing “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) has overtaken the conservative CDU/CSU bloc in a nationwide opinion poll

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:07

Navalny Was Poisoned, Widow Claims With Lab Evidence

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has publicly claimed that her husband was poisoned while serving his prison sentence

World » Russia | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:27

Romania on the Brink of a Recession

Romania is facing mounting economic pressures as inflation continues its rapid ascent, raising fears of an impending recession

World » Southeast Europe | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

EU Rift? Bulgaria, Germany and Others Might Resist Punitive Measures on Israel

Bulgaria is reportedly set to join five other EU nations in opposing the majority of the European Commission’s proposed sanctions against Israel

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:43

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized After Falling Ill Under House Arrest

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to prison last week for plotting a coup, was hospitalised on Tuesday after falling ill while under house arrest

World | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria