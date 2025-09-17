Bulgaria Tops Group E with Convincing Win over Chile at Volleyball World Championship

Sports | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Tops Group E with Convincing Win over Chile at Volleyball World Championship

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team wrapped up its participation in Group E of the World Championship in the Philippines with a flawless performance, securing a third consecutive victory. The team dominated Chile with a straight-sets win, 3:0 (25:17, 25:12, 25:12), claiming first place in the group standings in Pasay City, ahead of Germany and Slovenia, with a total of 8 points.

Coach Gianlorenzo Blengini fielded a starting lineup of Simeon Nikolov, Asparuh Asparuhov, Alexander Nikolov, Martin Atanasov, Alex Grozdanov, Iliya Petkov, and Damyan Kolev as libero. Bulgaria quickly established control in the opening set, maintaining a lead of 3–6 points throughout. The set concluded at 25:17 following a decisive attack from Atanasov and a triple-block from the Bulgarian side.

The second set saw Bulgaria extend its dominance even further, finishing 25:12. Chile’s coach Daniel Nejamkin struggled to counter the well-organized Bulgarian squad. Strong serving and solid blocking allowed the team to build an early lead of 14:8, after which Blenghini rotated in players with fewer minutes, including Venislav Antov, Stoil Palev, Boris Nachev, Rusi Zhelev, and second libero Dimitar Dobrev.

Alexander Nikolov led the scoring for Bulgaria with 17 points, followed by Martin Atanasov with 12, and Asparuh Asparuhov with 10 points. The national team will next face either Portugal or Cuba in the round of 16 on Monday, looking to continue their strong run in the tournament.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: volleyball, Bulgaria, Group, strong

Related Articles:

U.S., Bulgaria Strengthen Partnership to Fight Organized Crime

|

September 18 Forecast: Sunshine Returns Across Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria's President Blocks Security Agency Appointment, Warns of Peevski's Control Over the Government

|

Bulgaria Faces Fifth No-Confidence Vote: Opposition Accuses Government of 'Captured State'

|

President Radev Urges Bulgaria to Take Charge of Its Own Security Amid European Tensions

|

Asen Vassilev: Bulgaria's Deficit Could Soar to 8% Under Current Government

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Star Tsolov to Continue Formula 2 Journey with Campos Racing

Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov has officially confirmed that he will remain with Campos Racing as he competes in Formula 2 in 2026

Sports | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 16:22

Alexander Vasilev Stuns Ruusuvuori to Seal Historic Davis Cup Win for Bulgaria

Alexander Vasilev delivered a remarkable achievement for Bulgarian tennis, securing a historic victory over Finland in the Davis Cup - the world’s premier team competition in men’s tennis

Sports | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 19:40

Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Ends Formula 3 Season as Vice-Champion

Nikola Tsolov finished the Formula 3 season as vice-champion after securing second place in the feature race of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:12

Bulgaria Crushed 3:0 in Georgia, World Cup Hopes in Ruins

Bulgaria suffered a second consecutive defeat in the World Cup qualifiers, once again losing 0:3

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:00

Bulgarian Showdown in New York Ends with Ivanov Lifting the US Open Trophy

Ivan Ivanov claimed his second consecutive junior Grand Slam title after defeating Alexander Vasilev in an all-Bulgarian final at the US Open

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 18:53

Historic First: Two Bulgarians Face Off in US Open Junior Final

Two Bulgarian juniors will face each other in the US Open boys’ singles final, marking a historic moment for the country’s tennis

Sports | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria