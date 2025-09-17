EU Rift? Bulgaria, Germany and Others Might Resist Punitive Measures on Israel

Bulgaria is reportedly set to join five other EU nations in opposing the majority of the European Commission’s proposed sanctions against Israel, according to Politico. The decision is expected during a meeting of the EU member states’ permanent representatives in Brussels today. Countries likely to act similarly include Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and Germany.

The sanctions package under discussion aims to respond to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, which a UN-independent panel has determined may meet the legal definition of genocide. Proposed measures include trade restrictions and targeted actions against Israeli ministers and extremist Jewish settlers. A major component is the potential suspension of preferential trade under the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a deal valued at over €42 billion, with 37% of it granted on preferential terms.

Germany, however, has signaled caution. Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that Berlin is not prepared to back a comprehensive sanctions package, citing the historically rooted strategic alliance between Germany and Israel. Despite this, informal sources suggest Germany may support selective measures targeting extremist settlers rather than broader punitive actions.