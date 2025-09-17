EU Rift? Bulgaria, Germany and Others Might Resist Punitive Measures on Israel

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:43
Bulgaria: EU Rift? Bulgaria, Germany and Others Might Resist Punitive Measures on Israel

Bulgaria is reportedly set to join five other EU nations in opposing the majority of the European Commission’s proposed sanctions against Israel, according to Politico. The decision is expected during a meeting of the EU member states’ permanent representatives in Brussels today. Countries likely to act similarly include Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and Germany.

The sanctions package under discussion aims to respond to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, which a UN-independent panel has determined may meet the legal definition of genocide. Proposed measures include trade restrictions and targeted actions against Israeli ministers and extremist Jewish settlers. A major component is the potential suspension of preferential trade under the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a deal valued at over €42 billion, with 37% of it granted on preferential terms.

Germany, however, has signaled caution. Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that Berlin is not prepared to back a comprehensive sanctions package, citing the historically rooted strategic alliance between Germany and Israel. Despite this, informal sources suggest Germany may support selective measures targeting extremist settlers rather than broader punitive actions.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Israel, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Home-Made Spirits: Rakia Limit Slashed to 30 Liters

The Bulgarian government is proposing significant restrictions on home production of wine and rakia, with amendments to the Wine and Spirits Act now open for public discussion

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches 'I Choose Bulgaria' Program to Bring Citizens Home with Financial Incentives

The Bulgarian government has launched a new initiative aimed at encouraging compatriots abroad to return and work in the country

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

U.S., Bulgaria Strengthen Partnership to Fight Organized Crime

The United States Department of Justice led a roundtable discussion today with Bulgarian partner agencies on techniques for investigating and prosecuting transnational organized crime, with a focus on future collaboration

Politics » Diplomacy | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:41

September 18 Forecast: Sunshine Returns Across Bulgaria

On September 18, Bulgaria will see variable cloud cover, which is expected to decrease over much of the country, giving way to mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:20

Bulgaria's President Blocks Security Agency Appointment, Warns of Peevski's Control Over the Government

President Rumen Radev has formally declined to appoint Denyo Denev as head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), citing concerns over the influence of the political party “DPS-New Beginning”

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:32

Bulgaria Faces Fifth No-Confidence Vote: Opposition Accuses Government of 'Captured State'

The Bulgarian National Assembly is once again facing a political test, as lawmakers debate the fifth motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

AfD Overtakes Conservatives in Landmark German Poll as Merz Launches 'Autumn of Reforms'

For the first time, the right-wing “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) has overtaken the conservative CDU/CSU bloc in a nationwide opinion poll

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:07

Europe Steps Back from Net Zero as Public Support Declines

Europe’s net zero ambitions are faltering as public support wanes and political priorities shift, according to a commentary in the Wall Street Journal

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24

Trump’s Demands Force EU to Delay 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has delayed the unveiling of its 19th sanctions package against Russia after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures before Washington proceeds with its own restrictions

World » EU | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 14:51

BREAKING: Drone Neutralized Over Warsaw Government Buildings, Two Belarusians Detained

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced late on Monday, 15 September, that security forces had neutralised a drone flying over key government sites in Warsaw

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 22:26

'We May Manage Our Space Together,' says Polish Foreign Minister on NATO Closing Part of Ukrainian Airspace

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed optimism about NATO’s response following Russia’s September 10 drone incursions into Polish airspace

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:05

Bulgaria at the Heart of New EU Corridor Connecting Greece and Ukraine

The European Union will establish a new strategic transport corridor linking the Greek port of Alexandroupolis with the Ukrainian city of Odesa

World » EU | September 12, 2025, Friday // 15:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria