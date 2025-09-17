Water Crisis in Bulgaria: Losses Reach 50%!

Groundwater remains Bulgaria’s last-resort resource, described by Assoc. Prof. Petar Filkov, Dean of the Faculty of Hydrotechnics at the University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, as “money for a rainy day.” It is difficult to replenish and, once depleted, could run out entirely.

Eng. Ivan Ivanov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Water Association, stressed that while groundwater is a convenient option, it should only be used in emergencies. Filkov added that relying on groundwater in cities like Pleven cannot serve as a long-term strategy. “We need sustainable solutions that prevent the need for water restrictions each year. Reducing system losses and encouraging responsible consumption when water is available are crucial parts of the solution,” he said.

Experts also highlighted Bulgaria’s troubling status as a record holder in water losses. Ivanov noted that in recent years, the country has nearly lost all scientific institutes dedicated to water research, leaving a gap in expertise for managing this critical resource.

The Mayor of Lovech, Stratsimir Petkov, commented on the recent dismissal of the head of ViK-Lovech, suggesting the decision likely had political undertones. He expressed optimism about coordinating effectively with the new director. Petkov described the local water regime as “tolerable,” acknowledging that interruptions are inevitable but mostly occur later in the day. He emphasized that over the past year, the city has managed to supply the required water volumes.

Despite losses reaching 50% in water pipelines, Lovech has replaced approximately 70% of its internal transmission network. “If our pipelines are not fully upgraded within five years, Lovech could face a water crisis even more severe than what Pleven experienced,” Petkov warned.