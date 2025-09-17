Trump Welcomed with Historic Royal Honors on Unprecedented Second UK State Visit

World | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44
Bulgaria: Trump Welcomed with Historic Royal Honors on Unprecedented Second UK State Visit

US President Donald Trump began an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, greeted with full royal ceremony as Britain sought to reaffirm its ties with Washington. Arriving at Stansted Airport alongside First Lady Melania Trump, the 79-year-old president praised the UK warmly, calling it “a very special place.” A guard of honour welcomed the couple, signalling the grandeur of what lies ahead.

Trump is set to be hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where a carriage procession and a lavish banquet will mark the centrepiece of the visit. He will then hold talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the prime minister’s country residence, Chequers, on Thursday. Speaking upon his arrival in London, Trump described the king as “a friend of mine for a long time,” noting the respect and affection the monarch enjoys both in Britain and abroad. “Tomorrow’s going to be a very big day,” he added as he settled into Winfield House, the US ambassador’s residence.

The trip underscores the exceptional status afforded to Trump, who becomes the first American president to receive two state visit invitations. His first, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, came during his previous term. This time, with his Scottish roots and extensive UK business interests, Trump’s presence reflects London’s determination to maintain the so-called “special relationship” even as political uncertainties persist.

Security has been tightened considerably, with all events held behind closed doors to shield the president from large-scale protests. Demonstrations are expected in London, and late Tuesday activists projected images linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle. The Epstein controversy has recently dogged Trump, further complicated by Prime Minister Starmer’s dismissal of Britain’s ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over leaked communications with Epstein.

Despite this, the British government is betting heavily on the success of the visit. Officials have prepared an elaborate programme, including a military flypast by both UK and US aircraft – described as the most extensive show of force for any state visit in living memory. The state banquet at Windsor will feature speeches by both Trump and King Charles, offering the president a moment of pageantry amid a politically turbulent backdrop in the US, where the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has stirred unrest.

On Thursday, focus will shift firmly to diplomacy and economics. At Chequers, Trump and Starmer are expected to discuss trade ties, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The trip coincides with major investment announcements, including Microsoft’s commitment of $30 billion over the next four years in the UK. For Starmer, the high-profile visit is a much-needed distraction from domestic turmoil following Mandelson’s resignation and growing doubts within Labour ranks about his leadership.

Downing Street has framed the event as an opportunity for the two nations’ “unbreakable friendship” to reach “new heights.” Analysts suggest it is also a pivotal moment for both leaders. Evie Aspinall of the British Foreign Policy Group noted that for Trump, the royal spectacle provides a chance to bask in ceremony, while for Starmer, it is an occasion to pivot attention to foreign policy achievements and demonstrate statesmanship abroad.

