September 17: Celebrating Sofia, Bulgaria’s Ever-Growing Capital

Every year on September 17, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of its capital, Sofia – a city that carries centuries of history, cultural richness, and the spirit of resilience. This date is tied not only to the city’s patron saints but also to Sofia’s identity as a modern European capital that honors its traditions while looking ahead.

Historical and Spiritual Significance

The Day of Sofia coincides with the feast of Saint Sophia and her three daughters – Faith, Hope, and Love (Vera, Nadezhda, and Lyubov in Bulgarian). According to Christian tradition, the three young girls were martyred in Rome in the 2nd century for their faith, and their mother Sophia endured their suffering with dignity and courage. The names of the daughters, symbolizing the three cardinal virtues, and their mother Sophia – meaning “wisdom” – are deeply cherished in Bulgarian culture.

It is no coincidence that the capital city carries this name. The Church of Saint Sophia, built during the Byzantine era in the 6th century, gave its name to the city in the Middle Ages. The celebration of September 17 is therefore both a spiritual commemoration and a civic holiday.

Sofia Through the Centuries

Sofia is one of the oldest cities in Europe, with a history spanning more than 7,000 years. Known in antiquity as Serdica, the city was a thriving Roman center before becoming an important medieval Bulgarian stronghold. Over time, Sofia has borne witness to invasions, destruction, and rebirth, constantly reshaping itself.

Today, the Bulgarian capital is a dynamic metropolis that blends its layers of history – from Roman ruins and Ottoman mosques to Orthodox churches, neoclassical architecture, and modern glass buildings. Its motto, inscribed on the city’s coat of arms, is “Raste, no ne staree” (“Ever growing, never aging”), reflecting its enduring vitality.

How the Day is Celebrated

September 17 is marked with both religious and civic ceremonies. In the morning, a festive liturgy is traditionally held at the Church of Saint Sophia, attended by clergy, officials, and citizens. Flowers are laid at the monument of Saint Sophia in the city center, while cultural events, concerts, and exhibitions take place across the capital.

The Sofia Municipality also uses the occasion to award citizens and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the city’s development, culture, education, and public life. The honors emphasize the role of individuals and organizations in shaping Sofia’s identity as a cultural and European hub.

A City of the Future

Beyond the ceremonies, the Day of Sofia is a reminder of the city’s journey – from an ancient settlement to a European capital striving for innovation and sustainability. With ongoing projects in infrastructure, digitalization, and green policies, Sofia aims to balance its historical heritage with the needs of modern urban life.