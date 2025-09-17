Direct Chisinau-Varna Flight Brings Tourist Boom and Stronger Regional Links

KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna, launched in May this year in partnership with airline SkyUp. The initiative marked the first direct air connection between Moldova’s capital and the Bulgarian Black Sea resort, significantly improving accessibility while bringing tangible social and economic benefits.

The charter operated once a week, every Saturday, throughout the summer months. For travelers from Moldova and Ukraine, it offered a fast, cost-effective way to reach Bulgaria’s coast without the inconvenience of transfers, while also serving as an alternative route to the Schengen zone. Importantly, the flight provided Ukrainians with another safe travel option to visit relatives and enjoy seaside holidays despite the ongoing war.

According to KUB, the program fulfilled its objectives. Varna experienced a notable boost in tourist arrivals, which in turn generated increased revenues for local businesses and the city’s budget. The route also helped deepen cultural and social links between Bulgaria, Moldova, and Ukraine. Contributing to its success were affordable ticket prices starting at €139 one way - around 50% lower than comparable transfer routes - along with a convenient schedule and the company’s long-term commitment to positioning Varna as a hub for both tourism and business in Southeast Europe.

“Our charter flights between Chisinau and Varna revealed the city’s true potential as a center for tourism and investment,” said KUB Corporation founder Oleg Nevzorov. “For us, this project is proof that private initiatives can bring lasting benefits to entire regions. Most importantly, we demonstrated to Moldova and Ukraine that Varna can be a place of opportunity, just as it has become for us.”

Building on this success, KUB announced plans to continue developing social and philanthropic projects that enhance Varna’s international profile and contribute to Bulgaria’s long-term growth. The corporation remains committed to creating sustainable infrastructure and attracting global attention to the region.

KUB, an international development group with over two decades of experience, has been active in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, and Montenegro, with expansion plans targeting Greece, the UAE, Austria, and Indonesia. Over the past 20 years, the company has delivered around 3 million square meters of residential and commercial projects and employs more than 6,000 professionals covering the full cycle of development - from securing international investment to managing completed properties.

Source: press release