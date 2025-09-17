Shocking School Incident in Bulgaria: Ninth-Grader Opens Fire During Recess

Society » INCIDENTS | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 17:34
Bulgaria: Shocking School Incident in Bulgaria: Ninth-Grader Opens Fire During Recess

A ninth-grade student at the Stefan Karadzha Sports School in Haskovo has been detained by police after firing a gun at the school during recess. The incident occurred when the student discharged the weapon through a classroom window, though fortunately, no one was injured.

The situation came to light after a classmate immediately alerted the school principal, Silvia Tencheva. She, along with the school’s security staff, quickly located the gun in the student’s backpack. Authorities confirmed that the firearm was gas-powered, though some reports suggested it could also have been an air gun. The weapon was reportedly purchased from another person and its legal status is under investigation.

The principal described the student as coming from a large family, practicing football, and having no prior behavioral issues. She also noted that she had spoken with the student’s mother and relatives, though they could not clarify ownership or legal status of the weapon. The mother later requested to retrieve the gun.

Following the discovery, the police took the student into custody and confiscated the pistol. The District Prosecutor’s Office in Haskovo has opened an investigation, and the school submitted a formal report to the Regional Department of Education. The Ministry of Education and Science will also be informed.

Principal Tencheva emphasized that students are not routinely searched, and that after discharging the weapon, the student attempted to hide it in his backpack.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gun, school, Bulgaria

