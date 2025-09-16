Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89

Hollywood legend Robert Redford, a towering figure in cinema whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 89. Known for his striking looks and charismatic screen presence, Redford also made an indelible mark as a director and champion of independent film through the Sundance Film Festival. His death was confirmed by Cindi Berger, chief executive of Rogers & Cowan PMK, who said Redford passed away peacefully in his sleep in Utah, according to The New York Times.

Redford became an icon of Hollywood with a string of hits starting in the 1960s. His performances in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Sting (1973), alongside his longtime friend Paul Newman, established him as a box-office draw. Other notable roles included All the President’s Men (1976), where he portrayed journalist Bob Woodward, and The Natural (1984). Both Butch Cassidy and All the President’s Men are listed among the American Film Institute’s 100 greatest American films.

Redford’s appeal combined his professional dedication with an undeniable charm, marked by his blue eyes, iconic hair, and magnetic smile. He shared the screen with celebrated actresses such as Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Meryl Streep, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Film critic Stephanie Zacharek once described him as a “fantasy figure” of American cinema in the 1970s, noting his golden-screen presence.

Midway through his career, Redford transitioned into directing, earning an Academy Award for Ordinary People (1980). He later helmed films including A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994), and both directed and starred in The Horse Whisperer (1998).

Despite his acclaimed acting, Redford never won an Oscar for his performances, though he was nominated for The Sting. In 2002, he received an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to independent cinema, notably through the Sundance Film Festival. His connection with Utah began in 1961 when he purchased two acres of land, which expanded into the 5,000-acre Sundance Mountain Resort. The resort’s environmentally conscious management mirrored Redford’s lifelong commitment to conservation.

Revenue from the resort helped fund the Sundance Institute, founded in 1981, which later launched the Sundance Film Festival in 1985, growing into America’s largest independent film festival. In 2014, Time magazine named Redford among the 100 “Most Influential People in the World,” dubbing him the “Godfather of Indie Film.” He also created the Sundance Channel in 1996, further promoting independent filmmaking; it became SundanceTV in 2014 after being acquired by AMC Networks.

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California, he grew up in Van Nuys after his family relocated in the early 1950s. Redford described his youth as marked by mischief and sports, and he initially pursued a baseball scholarship at the University of Colorado before leaving after a year. He worked briefly in oil fields and studied art in Europe before discovering his passion for acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

Redford’s early stage work included Broadway productions such as Sunday in New York and Barefoot in the Park, the latter adapted into a 1967 film that helped launch his film career. He married Lola Van Wagenen in 1958, with whom he had four children; the couple divorced in 1985. Redford later married his longtime companion Sibylle Szaggars in 2009.

His collaborations with director Sydney Pollack were especially fruitful, beginning with This Property Is Condemned (1966) and continuing through hits like Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The Way We Were (1973), and Three Days of the Condor (1975). Out of Africa (1985), starring Redford and Meryl Streep, earned Pollack his only Academy Award for directing.

In his later career, Redford directed socially conscious films, including Lions for Lambs (2007), critiquing U.S. military policies, and The Company You Keep (2012), which reflected on 1960s activism. He described himself as “passionate” and “political,” though not left-wing, emphasizing a focus on the sustainability of the United States.

Redford’s performance in All Is Lost (2013), as a lone yachtsman stranded at sea, garnered renewed acclaim for its subtle, mostly silent portrayal, though he was not nominated for an Oscar. Redford called the role a return to his acting roots, highlighting his lifelong dedication to craft and storytelling.

Through his multifaceted career as actor, director, and advocate for independent cinema, Robert Redford left an enduring legacy that shaped Hollywood and inspired generations of filmmakers and audiences worldwide.