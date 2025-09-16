Bulgarian Star Tsolov to Continue Formula 2 Journey with Campos Racing

Sports | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 16:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Star Tsolov to Continue Formula 2 Journey with Campos Racing

Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov has officially confirmed that he will remain with Campos Racing as he competes in Formula 2 in 2026. The announcement came on Tuesday, confirming that the driver will continue with the same team rather than switching outfits for the upcoming season.

Novinite reported on September 4 that Tsolov might compete in Formula 2.

Tsolov, who recently secured the vice-championship title in Formula 3 with Campos Racing, has a strong track record with the team, including victories in Formula 4 in the past. Over his three seasons in the feeder championship, the Bulgarian driver has amassed five wins - the most of any competitor in the series’ history.

During the 2025 season, Tsolov achieved two victories with Campos Racing and added four further podium finishes, ultimately securing second place in the drivers’ championship. His continued partnership with Campos Racing underscores the strong collaboration that has brought him considerable success so far.

