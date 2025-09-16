Bulgarian Navy Neutralizes Drone 80 km Off Varna in Black Sea Operation Featuring Allies
The Bulgarian Navy has carried out a successful operation in the Black Sea, neutralizing an unmanned surface vessel detected off the coast of Varna. The Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday that naval forces identified and destroyed the drone in an operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security in the region.
According to the ministry’s statement, the incident began on September 15, when the Navy, working in coordination with allied assets, discovered a damaged surface drone roughly 80 kilometers east of Varna. Following reconnaissance of the object, the decision was made to eliminate it. The destruction was executed on September 16, and no secondary explosion was recorded after the strike.
The operation engaged several naval units, including a helicopter, a cutter, and a ship, which were dispatched to ensure both reconnaissance and neutralization of the threat. Throughout the mission, measures were taken to maintain the safety of shipping lanes and guarantee secure navigation in the area.
Authorization for the Navy to conduct the task was granted by the Chief of Defence. This enabled the deployment of forces and assets for reconnaissance, destruction of the drone, and the wider mission of ensuring maritime safety. The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the coordinated action reflects both the preparedness of the Bulgarian Navy and its cooperation with allied structures in the Black Sea.
