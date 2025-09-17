Survey: 75% of Ukrainians Reject Russian 'Peace Plan' as Unacceptable

World » UKRAINE | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20
Bulgaria: Survey: 75% of Ukrainians Reject Russian 'Peace Plan' as Unacceptable Borodyanka, Ukraine @Pexels

A new survey has revealed that three-quarters of Ukrainians view Russia’s proposed 'peace plan' to end the war as completely unacceptable. Conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between 2 and 14 September, the poll shows that 75% of respondents reject Moscow’s conditions outright, while only 17% would be willing to accept them.

The Russian plan, as outlined in the survey, includes several key demands: the lifting of all sanctions imposed by the US and Europe; granting Russian official language status in Ukraine; a drastic reduction of Ukraine’s armed forces; a permanent renunciation of NATO membership, along with a ban on Western arms deliveries; and the recognition of Russia as one of Ukraine’s security guarantors. In addition, it requires Ukraine to withdraw from the cities of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and other parts of Donetsk Oblast still under Kyiv’s control, while officially recognising Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as part of Russia. Moscow would also retain its hold over occupied territories in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

When asked about this scenario, 65% of Ukrainians said such an outcome would represent a defeat for their country. Only 7% would describe it as a partial or complete success, and 19% said it would be a mixed result, both success and failure.

By contrast, the European and Ukrainian peace proposal receives much broader support. According to the same survey, 74% of respondents - albeit often without great enthusiasm - said they would accept this option, while 15% firmly rejected it. Should such a plan be implemented, 30% of Ukrainians would consider it a success for their country, 44% would view it as a balanced outcome, and only 18% would see it as a failure.

The regional breakdown underscores the consistency of attitudes across the country. Between 61% and 80% of residents in every oblast reject Russia’s version of peace, while 72% to 77% in each oblast say they could accept the European and Ukrainian alternative.

The KIIS poll was carried out through telephone interviews with 1,023 adults selected from a random sample of mobile numbers. All respondents were located in areas under Ukrainian government control at the time of the survey. People living in territories occupied by Russia were not included, though the sample did contain some internally displaced persons. Citizens who had left Ukraine after 24 February 2022 were also excluded.

Formally, with a probability of 95% and accounting for a design effect of 1.3, the maximum margin of error for this sample does not exceed 4.1%. Researchers note that the realities of wartime create additional systematic bias, but they stress that the findings remain highly representative and provide a reliable picture of public sentiment.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, peace

Related Articles:

Ukraine and UK Seal Century-Long Alliance

Ukraine’s parliament has officially ratified a landmark agreement cementing a century-long partnership with the United Kingdom, underscoring the two nations’ deepening alliance across security, economic, and cultural spheres

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:45

Kubilius Urges Rapid Integration of Ukraine Into European Defense Amid Rising Russian Provocations

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space, has warned that it would be a “serious mistake” if the European Union fails to bring Ukraine fully into its emerging defense framework

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03

Trump’s Demands Force EU to Delay 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has delayed the unveiling of its 19th sanctions package against Russia after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures before Washington proceeds with its own restrictions

World » EU | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 14:51

Surprise Guests: US Observers Attend Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 Drills

On Monday, September 15, American military officers were present at the ongoing Russian-Belarusian military drills

World » Russia | September 15, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Trump Finally Labels Russia the 'Aggressor'

US President Donald Trump has for the first time openly described Russia as the aggressor in its war against Ukraine, marking a notable shift in his stance toward Moscow

World » Russia | September 15, 2025, Monday // 16:06

'We May Manage Our Space Together,' says Polish Foreign Minister on NATO Closing Part of Ukrainian Airspace

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed optimism about NATO’s response following Russia’s September 10 drone incursions into Polish airspace

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Kubilius Urges Rapid Integration of Ukraine Into European Defense Amid Rising Russian Provocations

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense Industry and Space, has warned that it would be a “serious mistake” if the European Union fails to bring Ukraine fully into its emerging defense framework

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03

Ukraine’s President: Trump Holds the Key to Putin’s Fear

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to take a decisive position on both sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Trump Admits Misjudging Putin as Doubts Grow Over Ukraine Peace Efforts

US President Donald Trump has begun to openly question his ability to influence Vladimir Putin, despite repeatedly pledging to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

World » Ukraine | September 15, 2025, Monday // 08:32

Russian Security Chiefs Implicated in EuroMaidan Bloodshed, Kyiv Investigators Say

Ukrainian investigators have formally identified senior Russian officials as suspects in the deadly crackdown on EuroMaidan demonstrators in 2014

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 15:34

Dutch Cities Overwhelmed: No More Room for Ukrainian Refugees

Municipalities across the Netherlands have signaled that they are running out of capacity to accommodate additional Ukrainians seeking temporary protection in the country

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Massacre in Donetsk: 21 Civilians Slaughtered While Collecting Pensions

At least 21 people were killed and as many injured on September 9 after a Russian airstrike hit the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 14:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria