Trump’s Demands Force EU to Delay 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has delayed the unveiling of its 19th sanctions package against Russia after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures before Washington proceeds with its own restrictions. The move was confirmed by European diplomats to Bloomberg and Politico, who said the package was initially expected to be presented at a meeting of EU ambassadors on 17 September.

The delay followed mounting pressure from the United States on its G7 partners. Washington has urged the group to adopt tariffs of up to 100% on Russian oil sold to China and India, Moscow’s two largest customers, in a bid to cut off one of the Kremlin’s main revenue streams and force Vladimir Putin to enter negotiations with Ukraine. Sources indicated that G7 representatives are now working on a new coordinated sanctions plan and hope to finalise it within the next two weeks.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to impose severe sanctions on Moscow but has so far held back, despite setting multiple deadlines himself. He has stated that Washington will only move forward if NATO allies commit to similar steps and stop purchasing Russian oil altogether. The U.S. president also called on 13 September for new tariffs against China but did not mention India, though his administration had earlier pressed for measures against both countries.

European officials had already been drafting the 19th sanctions package, which reportedly included new restrictions on Russian banks, the energy sector, and measures targeting Chinese and Indian companies accused of helping Russia sell its oil. However, the Commission removed the plan from the agenda after Trump’s latest intervention, with EU diplomats noting the need to align with G7 priorities.

The broader context remains complicated. While the EU has sharply reduced its dependence on Russian energy since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has yet to cut imports completely. Brussels has committed to phasing out Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027, but two member states - Hungary and Slovakia - still receive oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Both Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Prime Minister Robert Fico have openly opposed further energy sanctions, echoing Trump’s position.

U.S. lawmakers have also weighed in. Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican voice for tougher action, underlined that only Hungary and Slovakia are still buying Russian oil within the EU. Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has imposed a 50% tariff on India but refrained from broader steps against China until Europe adopts its own tariffs. Multiple reports suggest Brussels is reluctant to target either Beijing or New Delhi, given their importance as major EU trading partners.

Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the White House to adopt a clear and firm sanctions policy, alongside security guarantees for Kyiv, as the only way to increase pressure on Putin and bring the war closer to an end. The coming weeks will determine whether Washington and Brussels can close ranks on the next stage of sanctions or whether internal divisions will continue to stall progress.