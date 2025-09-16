Enrique Iglesias Returns to Bulgaria: Last Chance for Tickets at Vasil Levski Stadium

September 17: Celebrating Sofia, Bulgaria’s Ever-Growing Capital
Every year on September 17, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of its capital, Sofia – a city that carries centuries of history, cultural richness, and the spirit of resilience
Just four days remain until Enrique Iglesias takes the stage in Sofia, as the Vasil Levski National Stadium prepares to host the Latin superstar on Saturday, September 20. This marks Iglesias’s first live performance in Bulgaria in seven years, giving fans a chance to sing along to hits like “Hero,” “Bailando,” “I Like It,” and other classics that have cemented his status as the most successful Latin artist of all time. With demand so high, organizers have even added extra seating to accommodate more attendees.
Radio ENERGY, serving as the official media partner of the concert, will celebrate its 20th anniversary alongside fans in the stadium’s fan zone, creating a pre-show gathering full of music and excitement. Doors open at 17:00, featuring a special DJ set by DJ Dian Solo and DJ Doncho to kick off the evening. In total, the stadium will operate 24 gates for audience entry, and no separate entrance ticket will be required for the fan zone.
Before Iglesias hits the stage, fans will enjoy a performance by one of Bulgaria’s brightest rising acts, the duo MOLEZ. Joined by special guests and professional dancers, MOLEZ will showcase a dynamic set that highlights their rapid rise in the local music scene, including becoming the most awarded group in a single year in BG Radio awards history. The performance is expected to strengthen their reputation as one of Bulgaria’s most ambitious contemporary music acts.
Tickets are still available through the TicketStation.bg network. For those who have yet to secure a seat, an on-site box office will be open in front of the stadium on Friday, September 19, from 13:00 to 20:00, and again on the day of the concert, September 20, from 10:00 to 21:30. Fans can purchase tickets directly at the venue and join the excitement of what promises to be a memorable night of music, energy, and Latin flair.
A new Eurobarometer survey highlights that 69% of Bulgarians are concerned about receiving unfair wages that may not be sufficient to cover their household expense
Groundwater remains Bulgaria’s last-resort resource
A ninth-grade student at the Stefan Karadzha Sports School in Haskovo has been detained by police after firing a gun at the school during recess
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the ongoing water shortages in several regions of Bulgaria stem from a combination of climatic challenges and inadequate water resource management
On Tuesday, September 17, the weather in Bulgaria will be marked by considerable cloudiness, with rain showers spreading gradually from the northwest towards the southeast
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink