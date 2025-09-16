Enrique Iglesias Returns to Bulgaria: Last Chance for Tickets at Vasil Levski Stadium

Just four days remain until Enrique Iglesias takes the stage in Sofia, as the Vasil Levski National Stadium prepares to host the Latin superstar on Saturday, September 20. This marks Iglesias’s first live performance in Bulgaria in seven years, giving fans a chance to sing along to hits like “Hero,” “Bailando,” “I Like It,” and other classics that have cemented his status as the most successful Latin artist of all time. With demand so high, organizers have even added extra seating to accommodate more attendees.

Radio ENERGY, serving as the official media partner of the concert, will celebrate its 20th anniversary alongside fans in the stadium’s fan zone, creating a pre-show gathering full of music and excitement. Doors open at 17:00, featuring a special DJ set by DJ Dian Solo and DJ Doncho to kick off the evening. In total, the stadium will operate 24 gates for audience entry, and no separate entrance ticket will be required for the fan zone.

Before Iglesias hits the stage, fans will enjoy a performance by one of Bulgaria’s brightest rising acts, the duo MOLEZ. Joined by special guests and professional dancers, MOLEZ will showcase a dynamic set that highlights their rapid rise in the local music scene, including becoming the most awarded group in a single year in BG Radio awards history. The performance is expected to strengthen their reputation as one of Bulgaria’s most ambitious contemporary music acts.

Tickets are still available through the TicketStation.bg network. For those who have yet to secure a seat, an on-site box office will be open in front of the stadium on Friday, September 19, from 13:00 to 20:00, and again on the day of the concert, September 20, from 10:00 to 21:30. Fans can purchase tickets directly at the venue and join the excitement of what promises to be a memorable night of music, energy, and Latin flair.