Bulgaria's PM Blames Water Shortages on Climate and Mismanagement, Launches National Water Board

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the ongoing water shortages in several regions of Bulgaria stem from a combination of climatic challenges and inadequate water resource management. He highlighted deficiencies in planning and communication among responsible institutions as aggravating factors. The Prime Minister made these remarks at the opening of the inaugural session of the National Water Board, established following the National Assembly’s decision on September 3. The board’s primary goal is to define immediate measures to address the water crisis.

Zhelyazkov cited the recent water restrictions in Lovech as an example of poor management, noting that the resignation of the city’s Water and Sewerage Department director had been requested. He described how mismanagement in Lovech affected Pleven, creating confusion and tension over shared water resources between municipalities. He emphasized that such conflicts must be prevented through proper communication and coordinated problem-solving.

The National Water Board includes representatives from seven ministries, the Association of Municipalities, and the Bulgarian Development Bank. The Prime Minister underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to resolve the crisis, including targeted investments in water supply infrastructure, the development of new water sources, and improvements to riverbeds.

Zhelyazkov stressed the importance of collaboration between the executive branch, municipalities, and the non-governmental sector. He also highlighted the role of the Bulgarian Development Bank, noting that its capitalization is intended for precisely these kinds of targeted infrastructure investments. “We have no excuses for lacking funds. Resources are available, and they must be managed responsibly, fairly, and under the scrutiny of society,” Zhelyazkov concluded as he opened the board meeting.