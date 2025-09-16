Bulgarian Delegation in Prague Paves the Way for Closer Economic Cooperation

Business | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 16:29
A Bulgarian business delegation recently visited Prague to strengthen ties with their Czech counterparts, with nearly 20 representatives from leading Bulgarian companies attending a business forum organized by the Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce at the Bulgarian Embassy in Prague. The event featured a presentation of the Chamber, followed by discussions on key issues such as Bulgarian tax policy and investment opportunities in both countries. Numerous bilateral meetings also took place, resulting in the negotiation of specific business projects and laying the groundwork for closer, more productive cooperation.

Maxim Behar, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, highlighted the strong interest of Czech businesses in Bulgaria. “This visit is undoubtedly a major success for our young Chamber of Commerce, which will soon mark its first anniversary. The Embassies of both countries provided professional support, especially in organizing high-level discussions,” he said.

During their stay in Prague, the Bulgarian delegation held several strategic meetings, including with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, and the Renomia insurance holding. Behar also met with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvorak, who had attended the founding of the Chamber in Sofia a year earlier. “We return to Bulgaria optimistic, seeing that the Chamber is establishing itself as a reliable bridge for business relations between our countries. Everywhere we went, we were received with the hope that we can further strengthen bilateral partnerships - this is our core mission,” Behar added.

The Bulgarian-Czech Chamber of Commerce was founded in Sofia in late October 2024 by ten Bulgarian companies with longstanding business connections to the Czech Republic. Since then, membership has grown to nearly 50 companies and continues to expand weekly.

The Chamber serves as a platform for Bulgarian, Czech, and other companies interested in business between the two countries. It provides support and consulting for Czech firms entering or operating in Bulgaria, as well as for Bulgarian companies seeking the Czech market. Its main mission is to strengthen economic relations between Bulgaria and the Czech Republic while promoting Czech culture in Bulgaria through collaboration with the Czech Cultural Center and the Czech Embassy in Sofia.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc.

