Bulgarian PM: Perceived Corruption Higher Than Actual, Focus Remains on Euro and Growth

Politics | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that public perception of corruption exceeds the level of actual corruption during a speech at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) on the occasion of the 2025/2026 academic year opening, BGNES reported. Addressing students and faculty, he emphasized the importance of youthful energy and audacity in shaping the future.

Zhelyazkov noted that the world remains divided along the traditional east-west axis, where ideological frameworks and economic competition continue to dominate discourse. He stressed that debates over policies such as the euro introduction should focus on national integration rather than political divisions. According to him, Bulgaria’s economic convergence over the past 20 years positions the country to benefit from adopting the single European currency, which would act as a stimulus for further growth.

Highlighting challenges in the information environment, Zhelyazkov underscored the difficulty of distinguishing fact from fiction. He called on academia to serve as a guardian against misinformation, noting that the informational phase of the euro campaign aims to prepare society for a smooth transition.

The Prime Minister also reflected on Bulgaria’s economic progress, observing that the shift from a planned to a market economy has largely succeeded and that living standards increasingly match the European average. Nevertheless, he acknowledged a persistent gray economy, particularly in services and employment, which he expects will come under greater scrutiny after January 1, 2026. Inflationary pressures, he said, stem primarily from these sectors, and his administration’s priority is to increase transparency and economic brightness.

Looking ahead, Zhelyazkov forecasted both economic growth and improved tax collection. He argued that the perception of corruption remains inflated due to widespread distrust, even as actual corruption is lower. He emphasized the government’s openness to criticism and its commitment to political pragmatism, linking it to stability and effective governance.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister wished the academic year success and reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to economic improvement, transparency, and the consolidation of Bulgaria’s integration within Europe.

