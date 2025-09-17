India-US Joint Military Drill Yudh Abhyas 2025 Concludes in Alaska

World | Author: ANI |September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 11:58
Bulgaria: India-US Joint Military Drill Yudh Abhyas 2025 Concludes in Alaska

The annual India-US military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 wrapped up in Alaska on Monday (local time) after two weeks of intensive joint training, strengthening defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the US Army. The Indian Embassy in the US said the exercise, which began on September 1 with a formal opening ceremony, "has grown significantly since its launch in 2002." Embassy further stated that what initially started as a "platoon-level drill has evolved into one of the most advanced bilateral exercises that India conducts with any country."

"Since 2002, #YudhAbhyas has grown from a platoon-level drill into one of the most advanced bilateral exercises India conducts with any partner nation," the Indian Embassy in the US wrote on X. Further, the Embassy noted that the final phase of the drill focused on integrated operations involving infantry, artillery, aviation, electronic warfare and counter-drone systems under a joint command structure.

Both sides also conducted live-fire manoeuvres and combined battle group operations, which were demonstrated during the Distinguished Visitor Day on September 11. "Distinguished Visitor Day on 11 Sept showcased live-fire manoeuvres & combined battle group operations. Senior officers praised the ease of & troops working side by side. The final phase saw integrated operations with infantry, artillery, aviation, electronic warfare & counter-drone systems under joint command.#YudhAbhyas2025"

Medical readiness was another key area of focus. Soldiers trained in casualty evacuation, frostbite prevention, high-altitude physiology and force health protection, crucial for operations in extreme weather conditions like Alaska's sub-arctic terrain, as per Embassy. Joint artillery units carried out live-fire drills at the Yukon Training Area, including mortar exercises that tested precision, fire control and communication systems. Field training further involved small-unit manoeuvres, tactical patrols, and terrain-specific drills to build familiarity with each other's procedures and equipment, as per the Embassy

