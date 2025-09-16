Airport Workers in Varna and Burgas Launch Symbolic Protest Over Bonuses and Pay

Direct Chisinau-Varna Flight Brings Tourist Boom and Stronger Regional Links
KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna
Airport staff in Varna and Burgas are launching symbolic protests over unpaid bonuses and working conditions.
The employees’ grievances stem from the failure to pay bonuses for the past three months, a period marked by a significant increase in workload. In addition, the workers are calling for salary increases.
The demonstration will begin symbolically tomorrow. Staff plan to wear protest badges on their uniforms and display slogans on their transport vehicles to highlight their demands.
Georgi Nikolov, chairman of the Federation of Transport Workers at the Podkrepa Confederation of Trade Unions, explained that 77% of Varna Airport employees have already joined the petition supporting the protest. A similar petition is under consideration in Burgas. Staff across various roles, including ground handling, check-in, laboratory services, coordination, ramp agents, drivers, workshop personnel, and aircraft cleaners, have united behind the protest.
Nikolov emphasized that if the authorities do not address key demands such as higher pay, better working conditions, sufficient vacations, and proper breaks, the employees may escalate the action to a full strike.
