Europe Steps Back from Net Zero as Public Support Declines

Europe’s net zero ambitions are faltering as public support wanes and political priorities shift, according to a commentary in the Wall Street Journal. The continent’s once-ardent commitment to achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions by mid-century now faces mounting resistance from voters and policymakers alike. Initially embraced as a bold step to curb climate change, the strategy encountered practical and economic hurdles, especially after major emitters like China and India declined to adopt comparable measures.

Opinion polls indicate a significant decline in climate urgency among Europeans. In the United Kingdom, a Times survey found that 39% of respondents either believe climate change is exaggerated or are unaware of its threats, up from 16% in 2021. Even among those who acknowledge climate risks, the issue ranks low on voters’ lists of priorities. In Germany, historically a zero-emissions stronghold, only 25% of voters ranked climate among their top three concerns ahead of the February elections, with subsequent polls showing further erosion of support. Similar patterns are emerging across France and other EU nations.

The political implications are becoming evident. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has started scaling back zero-emissions commitments, including reshuffling his climate team, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pushes back against EU electric vehicle mandates that threaten the domestic car industry. French President Emmanuel Macron appears hesitant to support ambitious new EU climate targets. These moves reflect growing unease among policymakers as public tolerance for climate-related economic sacrifices diminishes.

Households, in particular, are signaling resistance to further costs associated with zero-emission policies. British voters now show reduced willingness to pay higher prices for air travel, car fuel, or taxes to support climate initiatives. Only 48% would pay more for international flights to mitigate emissions, down from 57% in 2021, and the share willing to bear higher car fuel costs dropped from 36% to 26%. The perceived economic risks are also rising: just 23% believe climate policies will generate jobs, while 30% foresee a negative impact on the economy compared with 25% expecting benefits.

In Germany, the backlash is tied to tangible economic consequences. Long-tolerated climate mandates have begun to affect the automotive sector, a cornerstone of the national economy, prompting voters to question the viability of extreme emissions targets. Across Europe, there is a growing tension between ideological commitments to climate action and practical concerns over livelihoods and economic stability.

Populist and right-wing political movements are capitalizing on this shift. In France, Marine Le Pen has made the expansion of air conditioning a campaign issue, signaling a rejection of strict climate orthodoxy. Such developments suggest that Europe’s net zero agenda is facing not a quiet decline but a contentious political reckoning. While the climate-industrial complex remains entrenched, dependent on subsidies and ideological support, the trajectory of voter sentiment signals a profound reevaluation of Europe’s emissions ambitions.

In short, Europe is moving away from the puritanical rigor of the net zero project, as voters and politicians alike grapple with the economic and social costs of its implementation. The debate over climate policy is no longer confined to abstract environmental goals - it is now deeply entwined with the immediate concerns of jobs, industry, and household affordability.