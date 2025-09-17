Most Bulgarians Worry Their Salary Won’t Cover Living Costs

A new Eurobarometer survey highlights that 69% of Bulgarians are concerned about receiving unfair wages that may not be sufficient to cover their household expenses, Euronews reports. Out of these, 31% say they are “very worried” about their monthly income, while only 9% declare they are “not worried at all.”

Across the European Union, the issue of fair pay stands out as central in a time marked by technological shifts, economic uncertainty, and changing social dynamics. The European Commission’s “Investing in Fairness” report emphasizes that ensuring workers receive appropriate remuneration is a cornerstone of social justice and equality. According to the data, two-thirds of EU citizens (67%) fear their salaries will not reflect their qualifications and experience, reinforcing the importance of fair pay as a social priority.

The survey indicates that in 22 EU countries, at least half of respondents express worry - either “very” or “fairly” - that they will not be adequately compensated. The highest levels of concern are observed in Southern and Eastern Europe, whereas Scandinavian and some Western European states record much lower levels of anxiety.

Portugal and Cyprus top the chart with 86% of respondents worried about their income, followed closely by Greece (85%), Italy (84%), Croatia (83%), and Spain (81%). Bulgaria, at 69%, is also above the EU average of 67%. By contrast, Denmark (19%), Sweden (26%), the Netherlands (28%), and Finland (34%) show the lowest levels of concern, reflecting higher confidence in their systems of social justice. Germany (56%) and Ireland (59%) fall below the EU average, while France records 73%, placing it in the group of countries with heightened anxiety over wage fairness.

When broken down further, 31% of Bulgarians say they are “very worried,” and 45% “fairly worried” about their pay. In comparison, over half of respondents in Cyprus (59%), Portugal (55%), and Spain (54%) are “very worried,” making them the most anxious in Europe. Other countries with high levels of concern in this category include Croatia (47%), Greece (45%), and Italy (40%), all located in Southern Europe. EU-wide, 30% of people feel “very worried” and another 37% “fairly worried.”

At the other end of the spectrum, nearly one-third of EU citizens (31%) are not worried about fair pay. Within this group, 20% say they are “not very worried,” while 11% are “not worried at all.” In Bulgaria, 28% fall into this category, including 9% who state they have no concerns whatsoever about their wages.

The report also examines demographics, showing little difference between men and women in their level of concern - 69% versus 66%. Age does not play a major role either, except among older citizens: while around 74% of those under 55 express worry, the figure drops to 57% among those aged 55 and over.

Income levels, however, demonstrate a moderate negative correlation with anxiety about unfair pay. In general, higher net income is associated with lower levels of concern, though the relationship explains only about 30% of cross-country variation. Interestingly, some countries with comparable income levels display very different degrees of worry. The correlation weakens slightly when adjusted for purchasing power standards, which equalize for cost-of-living differences across EU member states.

The survey was carried out in January and February 2025, offering a snapshot of public attitudes toward wage fairness across Europe and underscoring the social and political importance of the issue.

