Bulgaria and Poland Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Digital Services

Politics » DEFENSE | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04
Bulgaria and Poland have agreed that closer cooperation in the field of cybersecurity is essential, stressing the need for joint efforts to strengthen protection systems against digital threats. This position was underlined during a meeting in Sofia between Bulgaria’s Minister of e-Government, Valentin Mundrov, and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization, Krzysztof Gawkowski.

Minister Mundrov emphasized that challenges in cyberspace cannot be tackled in isolation, noting: “Only together can we provide an effective European response to global risks.” Both sides agreed that enhanced collaboration between EU partners is critical to ensuring resilience and coordinated defense.

The discussion also highlighted opportunities for bilateral cooperation on digital innovation, particularly in developing mobile applications and digital wallets for citizens. Both ministers expressed support for coordinated initiatives that would deliver user-friendly services, placing citizens and businesses at the center of the digital transformation of public administration.

Mundrov presented Bulgaria’s progress in digital healthcare services, pointing to the eHealth mobile application, which provides citizens with secure access to their electronic health records anytime and anywhere. He noted that the app is being continuously improved in close cooperation with healthcare professionals and the Ministry of Health to ensure it meets the needs of patients and doctors alike.

The Bulgarian minister also stressed the importance of integrating data across state registers to simplify administrative services. By doing so, requests from citizens and businesses can be processed automatically, reducing bureaucracy and streamlining procedures.

At the meeting, both sides reaffirmed that the modernization of state administration remains a shared priority. Their focus includes the elimination of paper-based processes, the further development of digital platforms, and the expansion of e-services offered by public institutions.

In their joint vision, Bulgaria and Poland see digitalization and cybersecurity not only as strategic imperatives for national security, but also as opportunities to deliver faster, more efficient, and more accessible services for their citizens.

Tags: Bulgaria, Poland, cybersecurity

